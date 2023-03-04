Connect with us

Severe Storms Threaten Tornadoes And Flooding Across The South, Barreling Toward The Northeast
News

(CTN News) – Ten people have died in several states as a powerful storm system that brought golf ball hail and tornadoes to the South continues to move north.

Over 1 million people were without power as a result of the storm, which spurred strong winds, tornadoes and torrential rain.

In 13 counties in California, the governor declared a state of emergency due to foot-high snow piled as high as second-story windows. There will be more snow and rain on Saturday.

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that at least three Kentuckians were killed by the weather. One of four deaths in the US related to fallen trees has been reported in Lexington after a tree fell on a vehicle, killing a 41-year-old woman.

Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and California also lost people.

There are severe storm warnings for more than 60 million people across the country on Friday, including nearly all of Tennessee.

More than 1.4 million customers were without power at 9:40 p.m. EDT.

Winds, hail, and tornadoes could be seen from southern Indiana through Kentucky and Tennessee and northeastern Alabama and northwestern Georgia. Storms could be more widespread and intense in the regions.

Some areas, like Ohio, Georgia, and Alabama, are at a slight risk of severe storms.

From Oklahoma to Ohio, flood watches are in place for nearly 25 million people. Storms can bring up to 2 inches of rain per hour.

From the Upper Midwest through New England, the storm will produce a swath of heavy snow Friday and Saturday. The heaviest snow will be followed by significant sleet and freezing rain.”

In parts of New York and New England, snow topped a foot.

Snow and ice could fall in Chicago and Detroit.

Warnings for tornadoes, floods

Over 8 million people are under a tornado watch as the Storm Prediction Center issues a tornado watch through 8 p.m. ET. Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia include Birmingham, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.

There are a few tornadoes and scattered 75-mph wind gusts.

There will be damaging winds and embedded tornadoes from middle Tennessee to northwest Alabama with a fast-moving line of storms, the storm center said.

Tornadoes were confirmed at 11:12 CT, just south of Reidland, Kentucky.

In Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana, flash flood warnings stretch about 400 miles. Through the morning, most warnings will remain in effect.

The region has received 3 to 5 inches of rain since Thursday night, with another 1 to 3 inches possible today.

Flood watches are also in effect from Arkansas to Ohio for over 20 million people.

Training showers and thunderstorms could cause flash flooding in the Mid-Mississippi and Ohio Valleys Friday morning, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Thursday’s tornadoes

Several states were affected by the storms Thursday, including Texas, Louisiana and Alabama.

There were five tornadoes in Texas and one in Louisiana, causing dozens of homes to be damaged. There were 18 hail reports in Texas and Oklahoma, with the largest hailstone measuring 1.75 inches.

According to PowerOutage.us, 120,000 people were without power in Texas early Friday, including 8,000 in Collin County, where four 18-wheel semis fell over.

Homes, businesses and the city hall were damaged in Weatherford, Texas, according to a city spokesman.

