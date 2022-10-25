Arshad Sharif, A Prominent Journalist Who Fled Pakistan, Was Shot In Kenya

(CTN News) – Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who fled the country after he was charged with sedition, has died in Kenya after police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle. They shot him.

Kenya’s National Police Service spokesperson Bruno Isohi Shioso said the officers trailing the vehicle alerted police in Magadi, who erected a road barrier.

Shioso said Sharif’s car drove through the road barrier, and that’s when they were shot at. A police officer fatally wounded Sharif, he said, adding that the incident was being investigated.

The Nation reports that the roadblock was set up after reports of a kidnapping involving a car with a similar license plate number to Sharif’s.

A civilian watchdog organization, Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), has already begun investigating the incident.

Comments that are anti-state

As a result of sedition charges leveled against him, Arshad Sharif fled Pakistan in August. He had been accused of criticizing state institutions and “abetting mutiny” within the military.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close ally Shahbaz Gill had been interviewed by him. In addition to the interview, Gill was also charged with sedition by the Pakistani police for remarks they claim were anti-state.

A month after being taken off air by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, Sharif’s channel ARY initially claimed it was “being hounded” by the current regime.

According to the associate, Arshad Sharif had been in Kenya for a few weeks. This is because it is one of the few countries where Pakistani passport holders do not need a visa to enter.

According to the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistani embassy officials in Nairobi are awaiting the police report.

Pakistan has been ruled by the military for much of its 75-year history, despite not technically being under military rule today.

Journalist who is dedicated and forthright

Foreign Press Association, Africa (FPA Africa) said it was deeply disturbed by Sharif’s killing, especially the circumstances of his death.

“Sharif’s death has deprived the media fraternity worldwide of a dedicated and forthright journalist,” FPA Africa said.

Additionally, the association called on authorities in Kenya to investigate the incident and ensure that “foreign journalists based in the country and covering Africa are safe.”

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, “the reported murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya has sent shock waves through the journalist community because of a long, grim record of violent tactics to silence journalists.”

Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the shocking news” of Arshad Sharif death.

Additionally, Shehbaz said he spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto and requested a fair and transparent investigation into the shocking incident. Among the promises he made was to expedite the return of the body returning pakistan.

