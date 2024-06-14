News
Thai Hotels Lose 111 Million Baht due to the FTI GROUP’s Insolvency
(CTN News) – On June 12th, 2024, Mr. Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), discussed the impact of the insolvency of FTI Group, a major German tourism operator, on Thailand’s hotel business.
FTI Touristik GmbH, Europe’s third-largest tour operator and the parent business of FTI GROUP, filed for insolvency with the Munich District Court on June 3rd.
Confidence Crisis Among Thai Hotels Operators
In the aftermath of this occurrence, the THA surveyed to examine the financial impact on hundreds of Thai hotels, resulting in a total loss of 111 million baht.
Hotels in Bangkok lost 12.72 million baht, 632,244 baht in the north, 4.04 million baht in the east, 888,151 baht in the west, and 92.88 million baht in the south.
Thienprasit stated that the insolvency had caused a lack of confidence among hotel operators when dealing with overseas travel firms that had previously obtained advance credit. Travel agents may experience difficulty in the future as hotels impose higher credit limitations or refuse credit altogether.
Thienprasit stated that this circumstance affects the marketing balance, especially since the German market is an important segment for Thailand.
Thousands of tourists were directly affected, as they had already paid their tour company’s hotel expenses. As a result, these tourists refused to settle additional charges for the rooms they had reserved in advance at Thai hotels, putting a financial strain on the local enterprises, Thienprasit stated.
As a result, many Thai hotel operators are expected to switch to online travel agencies (OTAs) that do not demand advance credit. Furthermore, there is a growing tendency towards employing payment gateway systems for added ease and security.
Tourists may book directly with hotels, airlines, or OTAs rather than through traditional travel agencies.
In reaction to this momentous event, Thienprasit asked Thailand’s Tourism Authority (TAT) to proactively inform the private sector and execute assistance measures to offset the economic impact.