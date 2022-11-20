Biden’s 80th Birthday As Election Talk Swirls

(CTN News) – The age of Joe Biden has been a question mark over his presidency ever since he took office.

During his 80th birthday celebration on Sunday, Biden will be joined by many of his family members. These members will be in Washington to celebrate the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi.

Biden’s allies say they understand the day will be used by his opponents to paint him as lacking the energy and mental acuity required for the job.

Biden’s supporters say the attacks are unfair, but critics say the question is increasingly relevant, as the president considers reelection. According to one Biden ally, Republicans will use the day to portray him as a frail octogenarian.

In a recent meeting with Biden, renowned historian Michael Eric Dyson said this of GOP criticism: “Joe Biden has proven time and time again it’s malarky.”

The performance of LeBron James and Tom Brady after 20 years in the league indicates 80 may be the new 60,” Dyson said.

The reason he can fall off his bicycle is because he was riding it in the first place.

Biden said during a news conference last week that he would watch himself when asked if he would run for reelection.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, said on Friday that the family typically celebrates the president’s birthday the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Since his family is already together in Washington, the family will celebrate actual birthday this year.

According to Jean-Pierre, the first lady will host a brunch on Sunday for the president to celebrate his birthday with his family.

A White House official will provide any images or information from either event afterward, since both events will be closed to the media.

Prior to the long family weekend, Biden was very busy.

Democrats held the Senate and kept the GOP to a slim majority in the House in the midterm elections, he said.

The 69-year-old Reagan, who was sworn in for his first term at 69, “used it to his advantage and did not hide from it.”

Reagan said in one of his debates with Mondale: “I will not exploit the youth and inexperience of my opponent for political purposes.”

As Zelizer noted, Biden has handled this by “ignoring frenzies over gaffes, focusing on government and output, and sticking it to his political opponents … but there might be room for a Reagan moment”.

Zelizer said, “But his age is what it is.”. “That can’t be changed.”. “He shouldn’t define himself by his age.”

Dyson noted that Biden spent nearly three hours with historians at the White House last year, engaging in extensive questioning, reflection and curiosity.

There was no question about his energy, his insight, his capacity, or his mental acuity. Biden said he would announce his plans for another term in the new year, after months of insisting he would run. According to him, it’s a decision he and his spouse will make jointly.

However, his allies say he will be able to handle the job at 80 if he is up for it.

