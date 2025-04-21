Rebar Used in Building That Collapsed in Bangkok Found to be Substandard

Bangkok – Rebar samples taken from the site where the State Audit Office (SAO) building collapsed in Bangkok were tested by the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand and did not meet required standards.

Pongpol Yodmuangcharoen, who speaks for the Industry Ministry, shared that 12mm, 20mm, and 32mm rebar samples failed strict testing.

More samples were gathered from the location on April 11. Forty pieces, covering eight different sizes, were sent for testing on Monday. The tests check if the rebar meets Thailand Industrial Standard Institute (TISI) guidelines.

Pongpol explained the testing is straightforward. If any type or brand of rebar falls short, the producers face serious penalties. Their manufacturing licenses would be canceled, and the factories would have to stop operating.

Earlier reports revealed some rebar used in the SAO building came from Xin Ke Yuan Steel, a Chinese company in Rayong, Thailand, and did not meet TISI standards.

Rescue teams found parts of what are believed to be the remains of 18 people under the collapsed building’s debris. Suriyachai Rawiwan from the Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) confirmed these findings.

All remains were taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute for identification.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Tavida Kamolvej said the BMA asked the Thai Embassy in Myanmar for help. Officials collected DNA samples from relatives of missing Myanmar nationals to help identify the victims. So far, they have gathered 97 DNA samples.

Meanwhile, a Chinese director and main shareholder of China Railway No 10 (Thailand) was arrested by officers from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). He faces charges under the Alien Business Act for using Thai nominees to hold company shares.

DSI officers are searching for three Thai nationals—“Prachuab”, “Sophon”, and “Manus”—who are suspected of being nominee shareholders in the construction firm. On paper, these three hold a 51% stake in the company. However, DSI officials believe they are not actual shareholders, due to their financial background.

The Chinese director, Chuan Lin Jang, was arrested in his hotel room in the Ratchadapisek area of Bangkok. A DSI officer, with the help of an interpreter, informed him of the charges.

China Railway No 10 (Thailand) and Italian-Thai Development Corp (CREC-ITD) joined forces and secured a 2.1 billion baht contract to construct the new State Audit Office building. The site covers 1.6 hectares leased from the State Railways of Thailand in Chatuchak district.

The building collapsed during construction after tremors from a strong earthquake in Myanmar on March 28.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong stated that the DSI is also looking at possible charges against ITD and CREC for alleged collusion in winning the contract.

Related News: