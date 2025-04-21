Thai Army on High Alert as Intense Fighting on the Myanmar Border Erupts

Tak – Tension remains high on the Thai-Myanmar border in Tak province after heavy clashes between Karen fighters and Myanmar soldiers. Over two days and nights, Karen troops attacked and seized a Myanmar military base located just two kilometres from the Thai border.

During the assault, Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) soldiers from Brigade 7, together with forces from the Karen National Defence Organisation (KNDO) Battalion 5, launched a coordinated attack through the night.

They used heavy weapons, grenade launchers, and drones to bomb the Myanmar base in Moe Pa Sue, Myawaddy district, Kayin State, directly across from Ban Huai Pla Kong in Mae Ramat, Tak.

The fighting was the most intense in days. Myanmar soldiers tried to defend their base with machine guns and grenades, but were outnumbered and overwhelmed. Around 25 Myanmar troops abandoned their post and fled into the nearby forest.

Karen fighters then occupied the strategic base, which sits on a hill with a clear view of the surrounding area. The victory was short-lived, though. Soon after, Myanmar forces called for air support.

A fighter jet flew along the border, dropping bombs on the base now held by the Karen. Explosions echoed across the hills, and smoke could be seen from the Thai side as the fighting took place just two kilometres from the border.

The airstrikes caused panic among local people. Many Myanmar residents, worried for their safety, fled across the Moei River into Thailand.

Thai soldiers, border patrols, and local officials in Mae Ramat helped relocate these refugees to a safe area at the Huai Pla Kong monastery. As of the latest count, 247 people have crossed into Thailand. None were injured, but many were shaken by the ordeal.

Colonel Natthakorn Rueantip, commander of the Ratchamanu Task Force, led armed troops and vehicles to reinforce the border. Together with the 35th Border Patrol Task Force and local police, they are maintaining a strong presence along the border to protect Thai sovereignty around the clock.

Since the 2021 coup, the KNLA has gained significant ground, particularly in Karen (Kayin) State and along the Thailand-Myanmar border. By late 2024, the KNLA has controlled key areas like Myawaddy, a vital border trade hub, in coordination with other rebel forces.

The Myanmar military has faced major losses, with the KNLA seizing bases, such as the Kyaikdon base in March 2024, despite junta airstrikes. The military’s control is reportedly limited to 21% of Myanmar’s territory, while ethnic armies and resistance groups, including the KNLA, dominate 42%.

