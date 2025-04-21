Double-Decker Bus Crashes and Catches Fire Killing 7 and Injuring 20

Seven people lost their lives and 20 others were hurt early Monday in Prachin Buri when a double-decker bus slammed into two trucks. Police blamed faulty brakes for the crash, which set the bus on fire.

Pol Lt Col Siwaphas Phuripaschaiboonchu from Wang Khondaeng police station said the bus was heading from Nong Khai to Rayong. It hit the trucks from behind on a steep section of highway 304 in Na Di district around 2 a.m.

The bus driver, his backup driver, and five others died at the scene. At least 20 passengers suffered injuries.

Early reports suggest brake failure may have caused the accident. The bus belonged to 407 Pattana Co, a company with a poor track record for safety.

A truck driver named Mr. Lamsant Phuangphu told police he was driving behind the bus. He noticed it speeding down the hill before crashing into the trucks. He and other drivers pulled over and rushed to help passengers escape as flames engulfed the bus.

This is not the first deadly crash on this road. On February 26, 17 local government workers from Phon Charoen, Bung Kan, died and 40 were hurt when their bus overturned during a study trip to Rayong.

In another major accident in December 2023, a double-decker bus from Bangkok to Songkhla veered off course and crashed into a tree just after midnight. That crash killed 14 people and left 32 injured. The front of the bus split apart with the tree stuck inside. Police said the driver may have fallen asleep, prompting an inquiry by the Transport Company.

After these incidents, the government decided to phase out double-decker buses by 2027-2028 and stopped issuing new operating licenses. The most recent crash has sparked more calls to limit these buses to slower, shorter routes.

Double-decker bus crashes keep happening in Thailand, often tied to weak safety rules, poor upkeep, and tough driving conditions. The country has one of the highest road death rates in the world, with around 20,000 fatalities each year.

Buses with two levels are especially risky because they can tip over more easily.

