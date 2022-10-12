Police Seize Over $3.4 Million Dollar Worth of Methamphetamine

More than $3.4 million in methamphetamine was seized in three drug suppression operations carried out in Northern Thailand, police announced yesterday.

In the first case, police seized approximately 6 million methamphetamine tablets in northern Thailand’s Lampang province. Two male suspects from Chiang Rai were arrested after police discovered methamphetamine hidden in their vehicle.

In the second case, authorities discovered around 618,000 meth tablets stashed among a pile of tree branches.

The methamphetamine was found after a suspect refused to halt at a security checkpoint in the Mae Phrik district of Lampang. He sped away before abandoning the vehicle following a police pursuit.

In the third case, two males were apprehended from Chiang Mai and Pathum Thani after police recovered 2 million methamphetamine pills from them.

The methamphetamine was bundled into ten bags and transported in two lorries stopped in northern Thailand’s Phrae province.

Provincial police in northern Thailand said they were tipped off in all three drug busts.

Meanwhile, police detained five persons and seized 22.5kg of meth in north central Thailand’s Phetchabun province.

Their arrests and methamphetamine seizures were made after a lengthy investigation into the five suspect’s activities.

The first suspect was apprehended in the Lom Sak district of Phetchabun province with 4.25kg of crystal methaphetamine. As police expanded their search, the other 4 suspects were later apprehended with 18kg of methamphetamine.