Connect with us

Crime News

Police Find Missing 21-Year-Old Man Dead, Body Burnt
Advertisement

Crime News

British Investment Firm CEO Arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Crime News

67-Year-Old Former School Director Charged with Pimping High School Girls

Crime News

Survivor Recounts Mass Shooting at Daycare Centre in Thailand, 37 Dead, Including 20 Children

Crime News

Metropolitan Police Find 152 Kg of Heroin in Drug Couriers Car

Crime News

Cyber Police Arrest 2 Gun Distributors Selling Weapons to Protesters

Crime

Four Alleged Online Investment Scammers Arrested in Phuket

Crime

"Suspended Sentence" in Criminal Cases – What Does It Mean?

Crime News

Police Seize US$12.3 Million in Assets from Gambling Syndicate

Crime News

Narcotics Police Seize 139Kg of Crystal Meth, Gang Leader Arrested

Crime News

DSI Police in Thailand Seize 26 Illegally Imported Supercars

Crime News

14-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death then Dumped Like Garbage

Crime News

Financial Scams and Get Rich Schemes on the Rise in Thailand

Crime News

Woman Gets Death Sentence for Poisoning Her 2 Children

Crime

McDonald's CEO Raises Alarm Over Chicago Crime

Crime News

Online Casino Kingpin Wanted by China Apprehended in Bangkok

News Crime

Girl 12 Sexually Exploited Through Online Games

Crime News

Police Seized 16 Kilos of Crystal Meth Destined for New Zealand

Crime News

Body of Murdered Woman Found Dumped in Pond

Crime

Rapper PnB Rock Was Shot Multiple Times at a Restaurant In Los Angeles

Crime

Police Find Missing 21-Year-Old Man Dead, Body Burnt

Avatar of Bangkok Post

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Police Find Missing 21-Year-Old Man Dead, Body Burnt

According to police, on Monday night, a man’s burned body was discovered on the grounds of a school near his home in the Prakhon Chai district of Buri Ram, Thailand.

A caretaker at Ban Salaeng Thon School reported to authorities that when he arrived at the school at about 8:30 p.m. to begin his night shift, he detected a burning odour. The odour originated from behind the school.

When he investigated and discovered a deceased man whose corpse was still engulfed in flames, he alerted the neighbours and then notified the authorities.

Police and a doctor from Prakhon Chai Hospital were called to the school.

police

When the police arrived, they found a deceased man face down.

He had been struck in the head with a hard object, leaving a large wound. Flames had nearly completely consumed his T-shirt and pants, and there were burns on the back of his body.

Near the body were some oil sludge, a pair of shoes, a lighter, and a shoulder bag with a wallet containing 280 baht in cash, a mobile phone, and two packs of cigarettes.

The deceased was later identified as Mr. Thanatat Chankae, 21, who resided approximately 500 meters from Ban Salaeng Thon School.

Yupaporn Kesaro, Thanatat’s 22-year-old wife, reported that she and her husband had returned from Germany on Sunday evening.

On Monday, at about 5 p.m., there was a party to honour her birthday with approximately ten relatives. Just after 6 p.m., she realized her spouse was absent from the party.

She went to the grocery store and requested to view the security camera tape. It showed her husband passing the grocery store at 6:55 p.m. He vanished into the night.

They believe Mr. Thanatat was murdered, and his body was set on fire to conceal the crime.

police

Police Hunt for Murderers

Meanwhile, police officers in northeastern Thailand have sought an arrest warrant for two suspects in connection with the deadly shooting of a businessman at Khon Kaen airport on Sunday.

Khon Kaen police said investigators sought arrest warrants for two suspects.

According to police, investigators believed they had clear proof that the two individuals fired the rounds that killed Mr. Phanom Thiprattanamonkhol, 40.

The two suspects face charges of theft, murder, illegally possessing firearms, and using them in a public place without justification.

Phanom, a mobile phone salesman in Khon Kaen, was slain on the road near the airport early Sunday morning.

He was wounded in the back, with one bullet exiting through his right chest and two more exiting through his stomach.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop