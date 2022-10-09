Connect with us

News Northern Thailand

Meth Factories in the Golden Triangle Produce 280 Million Pills Daily
Advertisement

News Regional News

Thailand Extradites Wildlife Trafficker to United States

News Northern Thailand

Passenger Van Crashes into Ravine in Northern Thailand, 10 Injured

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai's Mae Sai Flooded After Sai River Overflows

News

The bridge To Crimea, a Key Supply Route For Russia, Is Hit By a Blast

News News Asia

Philippines to Deport Convicted British Child Sex Predator

Cryptocurrency News

Thailand Seeks the Overhaul of Digital Assets Laws

News World News

Man Charged with Murdering 22 Elderly Women

News Southern Thailand

Police Thwart School Shooting, One Day After Daycare Massacre that Killed 37

News

Families in Thailand Began Funeral Rites for the 37 Killed in Daycare Massacre

News

Annie Ernaux's Moving Clarity

News

Sara Lee Complained Of a Sinus Infection Days Before She Died

News

Disgraced Cop That Killed 22 Daycare Children Was Facing Drug Charges

News Regional News

Expressway Crash in Bangkok Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Seriously Injured

Crime News

British Investment Firm CEO Arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Crime News

67-Year-Old Former School Director Charged with Pimping High School Girls

Crime News

Survivor Recounts Mass Shooting at Daycare Centre in Thailand, 37 Dead, Including 20 Children

News

Former University Of Arizona Student Arrested After Professor Killed In On-Campus Shooting

News

Thailand; A Rampage At a Child Care Center In Thailand Kills At Least 36 People

News World News

Russia Court Fines TikTok 50K Over LGTBQ Video

News

Meth Factories in the Golden Triangle Produce 280 Million Pills Daily

Avatar of CTN News

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Meth Factories in the Golden Triangle

At least 280 million meth pills are produced daily in factories outside Thailand’s northern border in the golden triangle, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who acknowledged that eradicating them is difficult.

Mr. Somsak stated yesterday that approximately seven groups of meth pill factories are dispersed outside of Thailand’s northern border in the Golden Triangle, with a combined daily production capacity of 280 million pills.

(UNODC), The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Jeremy Douglas says, “over the past year, organized crime syndicates and armed groups have taken advantage of the pandemic and political instability in the Golden Triangle and border areas of Myanmar to expand production.”

“External to the Triangle, there are now very few drug labs, the supply continues to increase, and governments and agencies continue to report the same source.”

Mr. Somsak stated that it is beyond the government’s authority to suppress the factories.

“The authorities can prevent [trafficking] and apprehend [criminals] through the legal means of seizing their assets and dismantling their networks,” he explained.

According to him, officials have received minor information about drug networks, but informants fear retaliation.

Like a blockchain system, the government is establishing a database to store information received from individuals while protecting their identities, he said.

Mr. Somsak stated that the system is undergoing anti-hacking testing and that he anticipates its release before the end of the year.

Meth Warlords of the Golden Triangle

Last year, one billion tablets of methamphetamine were seized across Asia amid warnings that political instability and conflict are allowing drug production in the so-called Golden Triangle to surge to record levels.

The haul of 1.008 billion tablets, weighing approximately 91 tonnes, was a portion of regional seizures totalling 172 tonnes. According to a report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, that was roughly 7 times the amount seized a decade ago.

The agency’s regional representative, Jeremy Douglas, cautioned, “East Asia will need a radical policy shift to address this issue; otherwise, it will continue to grow.”

Production is concentrated in the Golden Triangle, where the borders of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar meet.

Since Myanmar’s 1 February military coup, the complex balance of power in the Golden Triangle, a region dominated by warlords, armed militias, and drug traffickers, has been thrown into disarray, according to law enforcement officials.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading