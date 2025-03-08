Police Commission Sacks Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn Denies Pension

Thailand’s Police Commission has unanimously decided to dismiss former deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn over allegations linking him to an online gambling network. The dismissal means he will not receive a pension.

This marks a significant development in the career of the once-prominent officer, who has been on the sidelines since August 2023. At that time, a royal order removed him from his position following the Police Commission’s recommendation.

Pol Gen Surachate challenged the decision in the Supreme Administrative Court. However, in December, the court ruled that his removal was lawful. The recent dismissal and pension revocation now await approval from national police chief Pol Gen Kittharat Punpetch.

According to local reports, Pol Gen Surachate claimed he was unaware of the commission’s latest ruling. He expressed a desire to review the report before deciding if he would pursue further appeals.

The committee responsible for Friday’s decision was chaired by deputy national police chief Pol Gen Kraibun Thuadsong, with all other deputy chiefs present except Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneela, who was absent.

Over the past year, Pol Gen Surachate has faced heightened scrutiny due to allegations that he and four subordinates were involved in money laundering for the BNK Master gambling network.

The former deputy chief has consistently denied these claims, accusing his rivals within the police force of fabricating the allegations to derail his career ambitions, including a possible promotion to police chief.

Tensions between factions supporting Pol Gen Surachate and Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol intensified in late 2023 after Pol Gen Torsak was appointed police chief, despite being less senior than other candidates. Pol Gen Torsak is the brother of ACM Satitpong Sukvimol, who heads the Crown Property Bureau and serves as Lord Chamberlain.

This internal rivalry created such disruption that then-prime minister Srettha Thavisin intervened in March 2024, moving both police generals to inactive roles while investigations were conducted.

The inquiry found evidence of longstanding factional disputes within the force but left any determination of wrongdoing to other authorities. It recommended reinstating Pol Gen Torsak and suggested Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn had been unfairly sidelined during the investigation.

Despite this, the Police Commission proceeded with its decision to terminate him.

Pol Gen Surachate had been regarded as a rising star in the police force. He often appeared in the media, taking on high-profile cases ranging from immigration offences to computer crimes and illegal street racing.

Born in 1970 in Songkhla as the son of a police officer, he climbed the ranks quickly. He commanded a local station, headed the 191 task force, worked with the tourist police, and later led the Immigration Bureau in 2018 before becoming deputy chief.

In 2020, his Lexus was targeted in a shooting incident, with seven bullets fired into the parked vehicle on Bangkok’s Surawong Road. Pol Gen Surachate rejected suggestions that the attack was staged, attributing it to disputes over a costly biometric screening system used by the Immigration Bureau.

The system was later found to be non-functional. The case remains unsolved, and a senior officer was dismissed after a leaked recording revealed an instruction to stop investigating the attack.

In July 2023, reports surfaced that the National Anti-Corruption Commission was preparing to charge former national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda and three other senior officers over the biometric system’s procurement. However, no significant progress has been reported on the case since then.

