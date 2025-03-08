Philippines Pressed to Release Red-Tagged Writer Amanda Echanis and Her Baby

Amanda Echanis, a poet, writer, and activist, has been imprisoned since her arrest in December 2020. Authorities detained her at home with her one-month-old baby, accusing her of crimes often linked to individuals who have been “red-tagged.”

The term refers to people accused of having connections to communist groups. Amanda Echanis has firmly denied these allegations, stating that the evidence against her was fabricated. Despite her claims, her trial has faced repeated delays, preventing her from defending herself in court. Even while in detention, she continues to focus on her writing.

“Amanda Echanis represents the strength of women who bravely speak out against injustice. Her detention is a stark reminder of how governments silence female voices to suppress dissent. We must champion her struggle and amplify her writing, ensuring that women like her can continue to share their truths.” Judyth Hill, Chair of the Women Writers Committee of PEN International

PEN International’s Concerns

PEN International has raised serious concerns about the alleged fabrication of evidence against Amanda Echanis. The organization is urging the government to guarantee her right to a fair trial and to investigate the circumstances of her arrest thoroughly.

They also demand an end to “red-tagging,” a practice used to intimidate and silence writers, journalists, and activists.

PEN International calls on Philippine authorities to ensure Amanda Echanis is given the chance to prove her innocence without further postponements. They stress the importance of a transparent investigation into her case, including examining claims that the evidence against her was falsified.

The organization has also called for the Philippines to comply with the Supreme Court’s directive to stop “red-tagging,” which has put many writers, activists, and journalists at risk simply for expressing themselves peacefully.

Amanda Echanis: Poet, Writer, and Activist

Amanda Echanis was arrested on December 2, 2020, alongside her then one-month-old son. She was charged with illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and explosives, accusations often used against individuals targeted by “red-tagging.” Echanis has consistently denied the charges, asserting that the evidence was fabricated by authorities.

She has now been behind bars for over four years, with her court hearings continuously postponed. These delays violate international legal standards that protect the right to a timely and fair trial. This right is especially urgent for those who are denied bail.

Echanis is no stranger to political persecution. Her father, Randall “Ka Randy” Echanis, was an activist for rural workers’ rights. He was also arrested in the 1990s on similar charges, which were later dismissed. Tragically, he was murdered in August 2020, just months before Amanda’s own arrest. His death remains unresolved.

Despite her imprisonment, Amanda continues to contribute to the literary world. In 2023, she released a collection of poetry and essays written during her time in prison, titled Binhi ng Paglaya (Seeds of Liberation). That same year, she received the Southeast Asian Translation Mentorship award from The Seams and Ethos Books. This initiative supports her efforts to translate Filipino poetry.

In 2024, she participated in the prestigious Palihang Rogelio Sicat creative writing workshop. Named after the celebrated Filipino novelist Rogelio Sicat, the workshop was conducted in a hybrid format to accommodate Amanda’s participation from prison.

