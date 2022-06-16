Police Arrest Lithuanian Man 30, for Murdering Transgender Lover

Police in Thailand’s resort town of Pattaya detained a man from Lithuania whose transgender lover was found slain at a house in Surin province on Wednesday.

Police reportedly tracked down the man by tracing the mobile phone he allegedly took from his dead transgender lover.

Thailand’s Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Thursday that police arrested the Lithuanian man in Bang Lamung district around 12.30 am on Thursday.

While being questioned, the man cried and admitted to fighting with the victim. The arresting team found that the man had bruises on his nose. The man was also found carrying the victim’s cellphone.

The police have identified the accused as 30-year-old Marius Kunickas, from Lithuania.

A police source told CTN News that Mr. Kunikas was being transported back to Surin province for DNA testing. If his DNA is a match with evidence found at the scene, he would be formally charged with murder, the police source said.

The body of Thiraphong Lamluea, 31, was found inside a closed room in Tambon Kang-an around 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

Thiraphong’s body was wrapped in a thick blanket. There was a strong smell and it was Thirapng had been dead for at least a week.

Thiraphong’s mother, Wandee Lamluea, 47, says that neighbors reported a foul smell coming from Thiraphong’s home. Wandee called a rescue team to inspect the house.

The rescue team found hair and blood stains outside the door to a spare room along with drag marks on the floor. When they opened the door they found Thirapong lying dead under a blanket.

Mrs. Wandee said she had three children and Thiraphong was the eldest and the main breadwinner of the family. He had been romantically involved with a man she said was a Russian for 6-7 months. They met in Phuket.

She said that Thiraphong brought Mr.Kunikas to the Prasat district twice, in January and late May. When they first visited, they stayed in a hotel.

Their second visit took place at Thirapong’s house.