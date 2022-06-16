4 Things You Need to Know When Shipping from the US to Canada 

Are you shipping industrial or commercial goods from the United States to Canada? If so, you need to remember a couple of things so that you can prevent your shipment from being mired and halter in the bureaucracy.

Transporting goods from the United States to Canada is pretty much a straightforward process. However, if you want to avoid raising the suspicion of the Canadian customs, make sure that the goods you’re shipping are complying with the regulations of the Canada Border Servicer Agency as well as the Canada Revenue Agency.

Since the introduction of the Canada-U.S. free-trade agreement in 1989 and the North-America free trade in 1994, both countries achieved a trade value of $2.4 billion.

Even though booth agreements enhanced the trade regarding cross-border and removed the duties on most imported goods that are produced domestically on the continent, various fees and taxes would be imposed on the shipments that are entering Canada.

Apart from that, you also need to consider various pieces of paperwork about the goods that you’re transporting to the CBSA before you arrive at the border.

Here are the important factors you need to remember while shipping goods from the U.S. to Canada.

1. Business Number

This is an important thing you should consider. Make sure you obtain a business number. For businesses or commercial importers, you need to have a business number before you start to ship any goods. The CRA will issue a business number which will be called an export/import account. You don’t need to pay anything for this account.

2. The Shipping Origin of the Goods

Make sure you identify the origin of the goods you’re transporting and provide the essential proof of the origin country. Without this, you won’t be permitted to ship goods from the U.S. to Canada. For instance, if you’re shipping something from the U.S. to Canada where the origin of the product is in the United Kingdom, you need to specify the country or the origin of the goods. Click on this link to Read More Here!

3. Ensure the Goods are Legal in Canada

Ensure that the goods you’re transporting to Canada are legal and permitted. Not all products are legal in Canada and therefore, the customs officers might reject your shipment from crossing the border. As per Cbsaasfc, custom officials provide border services.

Just because something is legal in the United States doesn’t mean it will be legal in Canada. Various products are prohibited in Canada such as perishable goods, mattresses, live animals, phosphorous matches, and second-hand automobiles. Consider checking the list of prohibited items before you attempt to ship anything to Canada.

4. The Record of the Products Your Shipping



This is another essential thing that needs to be considered while shipping goods from the United States to Canada. The CBSA recommends you retain all the valid records of the goods that you’re shipping to Canada in either paper format or electronic format. You need to keep a record of the quantities received, the origin, the cost, type of product, vendor, and other essential pieces of information.

Conclusion

These are the important things you should know while shipping goods from the United States to Canada. If you have any other questions, make sure you comment below to let us know.