Road Rage Altercation at Chiang Rai Clock Tower Leads to Assault Charges

A pickup truck driver in Chiang Rai is facing multiple charges over road rage after physically attacking a Rajabhat University student and his girlfriend over a traffic altercation at the Clock Tower roundabout.

On January 21, Pol. Lt. Col. Chonthicha Thamsan, an investigator at Chiang Rai City Police Station, shared details about the case involving Mr. Phatthanasak Sanya, a 19-year-old first-year education student at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University, and his girlfriend.

The couple reported being assaulted on January 20 while riding a motorcycle along Banphakan Road in Chiang Rai’s Mueang District.

According to Mr Phatthanasak, they were driving straight through the Clock Tower intersection when a pickup truck approached from behind and honked. His girlfriend, however, called out for the vehicles in the roundabout to proceed first.

The pickup truck driver responded by rolling down his window to yell and insult them.

As they continued towards the airport road near Chiang Rai Technical College, the truck driver raced past them and then cut them off, got out of his truck, and assaulted Mr Phatthanasak.

The assault left him with a cut on his eyebrow, cracked lips, broken glasses, and an injured arm. He was saved after bystanders intervened to stop the attack. Before leaving, the assailant struck him in the face again, forcing Mr Phatthanasak to seek medical treatment at the hospital.

Following the attack, Mr Phatthanasak reported the incident to the police but has avoided attending university, citing fear of being ambushed by the man and assaulted again.

Today, officers from Chiang Rai City Police Station located the suspect, who operates a dessert shop near Ban Du Fresh Market. Although the shop was closed, police tracked him to his residence, where he admitted to the assault and surrendered.

Pol. Lt. Col. Thawatchai Rawangsri told reporters the attacker claimed he acted out of anger, alleging the student was driving in the incorrect lane. The suspect admitted he was in a bad mood while rushing to handle errands, which led to the altercation.

Authorities have charged the man with assault and are awaiting the results of a medical examination to determine the extent of Mr Phatthanasak’s injuries. Additional charges related to traffic violations and vehicle use are also being reviewed.

Police reminded the public of the importance of staying calm and avoiding violence, as situations like this can escalate and have serious consequences.

