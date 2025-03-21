Police Find Actress “Sida Puapimol” Dead in Her Room

Police have sent the body of veteran actress Sida Phawapimon for examination at the Police General Hospital after she was found dead in her residence on Ladprao 64 in Bangkok. Initial reports suggest she may have passed away due to an underlying health condition.

On March 20, authorities were alerted at 9:40 PM about the discovery of the actress’s body at an apartment in Ladprao 64, Wang Thonglang, Bangkok. Investigators, forensic experts, a medical examiner, and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Upon entering the room, authorities found the body of Ms. Pariyapich Sreemasarpas, 70, known by her stage name Sida Phawapimon. She was lying face down on the floor, dressed in a black-and-white patterned short-sleeve shirt and light yellow shorts. The apartment was cluttered with items scattered across the room.

According to the investigation, fellow actress Ms. Saitarn Niyomkarn, also known as Tai Saitarn, shared that friends of the deceased had been trying to contact her for one to two days without success.

Concerned, they asked the apartment staff to unlock the door, where they found her unresponsive and immediately called the police. A preliminary examination of the room revealed no signs of foul play or forced entry.

Friends of the actress noted she had a history of health issues, including high blood pressure, was a heavy smoker, and often lacked proper rest.

Investigating officer Police Lt. Juthapong Chandilakchoti stated that she likely died from her existing health problems. Her body has been sent to the Police General Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death before being handed over to her family for religious funerals.

Following the news of her passing, many social media pages shared heartfelt tributes, mourning the loss of a talented and beloved actress.

Sida Phawapimon (สีดา พัวพิมล) was born on January 29, 1955, and died at 70. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a film actress, with renowned actor and director Pisal Akkarasenee playing a key role in launching her career.

Over the years, she showcased her acting range through various roles, including leading lady, villain, and supporting characters in well-known films such as Lued Tamihn, Rak Thoe Sud Hua Jai, Pho Pla Lai, and Thahan Akat Khat Rak.

