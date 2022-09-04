Speeding Pickup Crashes into Motorcycle, 4 Dead, 1 Injured

A couple and their grandchildren were killed when a Nissan Pickup crashed into their motorcycle head-on in northeastern Thailand. The fatal collision occurred around 5pm a police spokesperson said.

According to Thai Media, police and rescue workers discovered Kaew, 57, Boonkong, 53, their 3-year-old granddaughter and 11-month-old grandson deceased next to the white Honda Wave motorcycle.

The driver of the pickup truck, Satapol, 29, was seriously injured and was transported to Pha Khao Hospital. According to police, their surnames were withheld.

A witness told police that the pickup was travelling at high speeds, causing it to veer out of its lane and collide with the motorcycle. There were serious damages to both the pickup and the motorcycle.

According to police, prior to the crash, the couple and their grandchildren had been traveling on the motorcycle to a market to buy milk.

The pickup driver has not yet been questioned by police.

Thailand has a serious problem with road safety, and many people are killed on the roads each year. Motorcycles account for more than 80% of accidents and 80% of fatalities.

On average, 5500 motorcyclists are killed on the roads every year, or 15 a day, according to experts. As the number of two-wheeler deaths increases, Thailand has become the world’s deadliest country for motorcycle riders.

