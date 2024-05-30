Connect with us

Pakistani Immigration To The UK Surged To 83,000 In 2023: Report
Pakistani Immigration To The UK Surged To 83,000 In 2023: Report

(CTN News) – In 2023, Indians became the largest immigrant group in the UK, surpassing all others with over 250,000 arrivals, as reported by the Office of National Statistics (ONS). This data reveals a significant shift in the demographic makeup of immigrants to the UK.

The influx of Indians comprised 127,000 individuals arriving for work, 115,000 for studies, and 9,000 for other purposes. Following Indians, Nigerians constituted the second-largest group, with 141,000 arrivals, followed by Chinese (90,000) and Pakistanis (83,000).

Despite the substantial Indian migration, overall net migration to the UK saw a decrease to 685,000 in 2023 from a peak of 764,000 in 2022, marking a 10% decline. These figures encompass foreign nationals arriving in the UK for work or study.

Rising Non-EU Work Migration Shapes UK Immigration Landscape

A notable trend highlighted by the data is the changing composition of UK immigration. In 2023, non-EU arrivals made up 85% of the total, contrasting sharply with the pre-2021 period when EU nationals constituted the majority of long-term immigrants.

Notably, work has now surpassed education as the primary reason for non-EU citizens relocating to the UK.

Last year, 423,000 non-EU workers migrated to the UK for employment, representing a 53% increase from the previous year’s figure of 277,000. Accompanying this trend, there has been a notable rise in the number of dependents accompanying primary visa holders.

uk student visa rishi sunak immigration

In 2023, dependents of work visa holders received 279,131 visas, an 80% increase from the previous year, with a significant portion granted to dependents of healthcare professionals (203,452 visas).

The Home Office data further revealed that 337,240 work visas were granted to primary applicants in 2023, including 146,477 health and care visas, which marks a 91% increase from the 76,724 work visas granted in the previous year.

Among these, care workers received 89,236 visas, with Indians accounting for 18,664 of these, the highest among all nationalities.

Indians Lead Nurse and Graduate Visas, Despite Declines in Study Visas

Additionally, Indians received 11,322 nurse visas in 2023, more than half of the total issued.

In the educational sector, 114,409 graduate visas were granted to primary applicants in 2023, with Indians receiving 50,053 of these visas. Despite this, new data from the Home Office indicated a decline in the number of Indian nationals granted study visas, particularly affecting those pursuing master’s degree programs. This drop is attributed to new restrictions on bringing dependents, which came into effect in January.

The shift in immigration patterns highlights the UK’s evolving policy landscape and changing priorities for migrants. As non-EU arrivals continue to rise, particularly from India, the UK faces new challenges in managing and accommodating these diverse influxes.

