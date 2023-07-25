Thailand To Host IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025: A Monumental Achievement In Southeast Asia’s Medical Landscape

(CTN NEWS) – In a monumental achievement for the medical community in Southeast Asia, Thailand has secured the honor of hosting the prestigious IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025, marking the first time a nation from this region has been bestowed with this privilege.

The decision to select Thailand as the venue for the esteemed event is a testament to the country’s growing prominence in the global medical landscape and highlights its ambitious goal of becoming an international medical hub.

The forthcoming congress is projected to attract an estimated 10,000 participants from around the world, creating a substantial economic impact surpassing 420 million baht.

Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, the President of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), expressed his elation about this momentous achievement.

He shed light on the collaborative efforts between TCEB and the Diabetes Association of Thailand, operating under the royal patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, which played a pivotal role in securing the hosting rights for this prestigious conference on diabetes.

This landmark event not only signifies a breakthrough in diabetes research and treatment within the region but also puts Thailand firmly on the map as a leading destination for international medical conferences.

With an opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge healthcare facilities, groundbreaking research, and commitment to tackling diabetes and related health challenges, Thailand aims to leave a lasting impact on the global medical community.

Uniting Global Expertise: The IDF World Diabetes Congress as a Leading Platform for Advancing Diabetes Research and Treatment”

The IDF World Diabetes Congress is a platform for experts, researchers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to come together, share knowledge, and advance the understanding and treatment of diabetes.

By hosting this influential gathering, Thailand has a chance to strengthen its ties with the global medical fraternity, fostering collaborations and exchange of ideas that can have a far-reaching impact on diabetes prevention and management worldwide.

This milestone achievement serves as a source of national pride and underscores Thailand’s commitment to tackling the growing health burden of diabetes, not only within its borders but also across Southeast Asia and beyond.

As the country prepares to welcome thousands of delegates, it has already commenced preparations to ensure a seamless and enriching experience for all attendees, leaving a lasting legacy in the fight against diabetes and contributing to the advancement of medical science on a global scale.

Thailand has been presented with an excellent opportunity to host a world-class medical conference on diabetes.

Moreover, he emphasized how the upcoming event offers not only a meaningful platform for collaboration between the Thai government and private sectors but also represents a robust support system to ensure its successful execution.

Mark Your Calendar: IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025 Set to Inspire Global Action at Bangkok’s Bitec

Scheduled to take place from April 7th to 10th, 2025, the prestigious Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center (Bitec) will serve as the venue for this significant medical congress on diabetes.

Akhtar Hussain, the esteemed President of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), outlined the primary objective of the congress, stating, “The idea is to create a global platform that elevates the level of focus, recognition, and allocation of resources dedicated to diabetes.”

The congress aims to champion a higher degree of collaborative efforts and political actions that are essential in placing diabetes-related issues at the forefront of the global health agenda.

This collective approach holds the potential to significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals living with diabetes and those at risk of developing the condition.

Concerns and Hopes for IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025 in Thailand

In light of this momentous development, Dr. Narong Saiwong, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), expressed deep concern about the growing prevalence of diabetes in the country.

With approximately 300,000 new cases being diagnosed each year, the urgency to address this health challenge has never been greater.

Referring to a 2022 study, he pointed out that out of the 3.3 million patients registered at medical facilities under the MoPH, only a mere 29% were able to effectively control their blood sugar levels.

Dr. Saiwong cautioned that failure to receive proper treatment following standard guidelines could lead to severe complications, such as disabilities or premature death.

This not only impacts the patients but also has far-reaching effects on their families and the broader society, as reported by Bangkok Post.

The IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025, hosted in Thailand, represents a crucial opportunity to tackle the escalating diabetes crisis in the region, fostering international collaboration and generating heightened awareness and resources to combat this pressing global health issue.

Through concerted efforts and united actions, this event has the potential to make a substantial and positive impact on the lives of millions affected by diabetes worldwide.

