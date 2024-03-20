Connect with us

News

Peter Navarro is Trump's 1st Official To Serve Prison Time For The Jan. 6 Attack
News

What Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bring To TASC In Terms Of Freshness?

News News Asia

China's Evergrande and Founder Accused of US$78bn Fraud

News

Olivia Munn's Breast Cancer Diagnosis Prompts Her To Step Out Of The Spotlight

News

The UnitedHealth System Is Recovering From a Major Cyberattack

News

Elon Musk Defends Free Speech And Diversity During A Tense Interview

News

Texas Immigration Law Is Temporarily Halted By The Supreme Court

News

King Charles Takes A Big Step To Squash Rude Rumors

News

Lava Reaches Defence Barriers Of Iceland Volcano Eruption

News

Meta Under Federal Scrutiny: Investigation into Drug Dealing on Facebook and Instagram

News

Senate Drags Its Heels On TikTok Bill, White House Urges 'Swift Action'

News

Oil Production In Iran Is Expected To Increase Due To Big Contracts

News

Rate Cuts To Follow Inflation Rise If The Fed Provides More Insight

News

Profitability Of Bitcoin (BTC) Drops As Whale Transactions Slump 46%

News

In February, Biden And Democratic Party Organizations Raised $53 Million

News Regional News

Thailand to See Highest Recorded Temperature in 73 Years

News Northern Thailand

Transitory Haze at Crisis Levels in Northern Thailand

News Education Learning Regional News

Thailand's Children Suffering From a "Crisis of Foundational Skills"

News Crime

Russian Extortionist Extradited Back to Thailand

News

Investors Approve Starbucks' Pay Package Without DEI Reference

News

(CTN News) – Peter Navarro, a former adviser to the Trump White House, was sentenced to prison Tuesday for contempt of Congress. He became the first senior Trump administration official to be imprisoned for a crime connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Navarro was sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena for documents and a deposition by the House committee investigating the riot.

Before heading to federal prison in Miami, Peter Navarro addressed reporters defiantly, calling his conviction a case of “partisan weaponization of the judicial system.”

Trump invoked executive privilege, preventing him from cooperating with the committee. As a result, courts have rejected Peter Navarro’s claim, finding that he could not establish that Trump invoked the right.

As soon as I walk into that prison today, the justice system – such as it is – will have dealt a crippling blow to the separation of powers and the executive privilege guaranteed by the constitution, Navarro told reporters on Tuesday.

As part of its investigation into the attack on the Capitol, the committee subpoenaed Peter Navarro, a former White House trade adviser under Trump who promoted false claims of voter fraud.

Peter Navarro requested to remain free while the courts considered his conviction. Although Washington’s federal appeals court denied his appeal, it determined that his appeal would not have a significant impact on the outcome of his case.

Moreover, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts refused to intervene in the case on Monday. He stated that he had “no basis to disagree” with the appeals court’s decision. Roberts says his finding does not affect Peter Navarro appeal.

This was Peter Navarro’s second conviction for congressional contempt.

A different judge previously allowed former White House adviser Steve Bannon to remain free pending his four-month sentence appeal.

The House committee spent 18 months investigating the insurrection, interviewing over 1,000 witnesses, holding 10 hearings, and gathering over 1 million documents. As a result of the panel’s final report, it was concluded that Trump had engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the election results and had failed to act to prevent his supporters from storming the Capitol building.

Jack Smith has separately charged Trump with conspiring to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2016 election. This case is currently on hold while the Supreme Court considers Trump’s claim to immunity from prosecution. Next month, the high court will hear arguments in the matter.

