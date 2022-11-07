Subtropical Storm; Florida’s East Coast Is Under Hurricane Watch Ahead Of Subtropical Storm Nicole

(CTN News) – Subtropical Storm Later this week, a new named storm is expected to form northeast of the Bahamas and bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, Subtropical Storm Nicole was located 495 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and moving northwest at 9 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, its maximum sustained winds were 45 mph.

“Subtropical Storm Nicole formed northeast of the Bahamas and is headed toward Florida’s east coast,” said Storm Team 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann.

Our winds could reach 30-40 mph on Thursday as a result of the system above us. Friday, it will quickly head northeast.”

The center said Nicole “could be near or at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night while moving near the northwestern Bahamas,” and that a prolonged period of hazardous weather would be expected over the northwest Bahamas, Florida, and the southeastern coast of the United States this week.

A storm named Nicole is likely to move near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday before approaching Florida’s east coast Wednesday night.

Tuesday through Thursday, parts of the northwestern Bahamas and the central and northern parts of the Florida Peninsula will see 2 to 4 inches of rain. This is compared to some areas seeing 6 inches.

In the northwestern Bahamas, storm surges may raise water levels by up to five feet above normal tide levels.

These levels could also rise in the following areas:

North Palm Beach to Altamaha Sound, including the St. Johns River to the Fuller Warren Bridge – 3 to 5 feet

2 to 4 feet from Hallandale Beach to North Palm Beach

From Ocean Reef to Hallandale Beach, including Biscayne Bay – 1 to 2 feet

Later this week, Florida is likely to see heavy rainfall from the system.

There is a hurricane watch in effect for:

Bahamas, Northwestern

From the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Hallandale Beach on the East Coast of Florida

Okeechobee Lake

There is a Storm Surge Watch in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to Altamaha Sound

There is a Subtropical Storm Watch in effect for:

From Altamaha Sound southward to the Volusia & Brevard County line

From Hallandale Beach to Ocean Reef

According to the National Weather Service, Polk County has the following weather conditions:

Watch out for these other areas

Another system is being monitored about 650 miles east of Bermuda. During the next 48 hours, there is a 60% chance of it developing into a tropical depression or Subtropical Storm.

A short-lived tropical storm might form Monday or Tuesday, but upper-level winds will remain unfavorable, and it will dissipate and merge with a cold front.

SEE ALSO:

Cyber Police Warn Thai Women Over Romance Scams