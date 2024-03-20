Connect with us

Researchers Say Intermittent Fasting Increases Cardiovascular Death Risk
Researchers Say Intermittent Fasting Increases Cardiovascular Death Risk

Salman Ahmad

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Researchers Say Intermittent Fasting Increases Cardiovascular Death Risk

(CTN News) – Intermittent fasting is one of the most popular health and fitness trends on the market. This product is most commonly used for weight loss.

Moreover, there is a strong correlation between weight loss and better health as well as overall well-being. An eating pattern that consists of periods of fasting and eating throughout the day or week, can be described as a system of eating. You are usually told what to eat in most diets.

Conversely, intermittent fasting emphasizes when to eat rather than when to fast. If you follow intermittent fasting, you often skip breakfast in order to extend your sleeping fast. Lunch is usually served around noon followed by dinner before eight o’clock in the evening.

Intermittent fasting has been popular on social media in recent years.

Intermittent fasting is also attributed to celebrities’ transformation. There have, however, been some negative aspects related to intermittent fasting that have been highlighted in a recent study.

According to the study, limiting mealtimes to only 8 hours a day leads to a 91% higher risk of dying from heart disease when limiting mealtimes to just 8 hours or less a day.

The study’s details are available here:

A study of 20,000 adults was conducted. The study concluded that, after looking at the dietary patterns of the participants, those who practiced intermittent fasting had a 91% higher risk of dying from heart disease. This was compared to those who did not practice intermittent fasting.

Moreover, there was a 66% higher risk of dying from heart disease and stroke among those with pre-existing heart conditions.

According to Keith Frayn, professor emeritus of human metabolism at the University of Oxford, who spoke to the UK Science Media Center in a statement, “Time-restricted eating is becoming popular as a method for reducing calorie intake. There are many questions left unanswered in this abstract, but it is very important to point out that long-term studies are required on the effects of this practice.”

It was announced at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Scientific Sessions 2024, held March 18-21 in Chicago, that the findings had been published.

