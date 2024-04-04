Concern Grows Over Children Using e-Cigarettes and Vapers in Thailand

Participants in a seminar hosted by the Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) Foundation on Wednesday agreed that authorities in Thailand should do more to discourage young people from using e-cigarettes and vapers.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is concerned about the illegal sale of e-cigarettes in schools, according to Warawut Yancharoen, assistant minister at the Prime Minister’s office.

The prime minister has directed the competent agencies to address and halt the distribution of e-cigarettes in schools, he addressed approximately 100 participants from across the country.

He cited a Thailand Youth Institute report that identified 72 e-cigarette businesses in the city, 51 of which were near schools.

Mr Warawut explained that the institution discovered that some e-cigarette items had been tweaked to appeal to minors. Some packaging features vividly colored cartoon characters, as well as flavors like candy, fruit, and mint.

“The threat of e-cigarettes among students is a great concern,” he added. “We discovered that some new users are just 13 years old. It’s even worse when some pupils bring these things to sell in school.”

Mr Warawut stated that the Consumer Protection Board (CPB) would take steps to eliminate vaping items and promote awareness of the dangers of e-cigarettes among youths. He also stated that the board would take legal action against anyone caught participating in the distribution of e-cigarettes.

E-cigarettes are thought to be the primary reason for the rise in smoking among Thailand’s youth.

Dr. Prakit Vathesatogkit, head of the ASH, highlighted a statewide survey of 6,700 Thai children aged 13 to 15, which revealed that the number of young smokers had increased from 3.3% in 2015 to 17.6% in 2022, or over 5.3 times.

The studies also revealed a rise in smoking rates among young women.

Dr. Prakit emphasized the significance of finding a solution to the vaping pandemic among children, stating that they are at risk of developing nicotine addiction for the rest of their life.

Dr. Suthep Phetmak, secretary-general of the National Health Commission (NHC), announced the formation of a committee to design a vaping control policy. The NHC also encouraged the government to maintain its restriction on the importation of such products.

Pitaya Jinawat of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) stated that the organization was collaborating with various groups to reduce the prevalence of vaping among young people by raising awareness among students, teachers, and parents, educating them about the dangers of e-cigarettes, and supporting vaping control measures.

Thailand’s vaping laws are tight. It is prohibited to import, export, sell, or manufacture e-cigarettes and vaping items. Authorities regard e-cigarettes to be the same as traditional cigarettes under the law.

Violators face significant penalties and maybe jail time. However, while using e-cigarettes is not strictly prohibited, carrying them might get you in trouble. Thai officials consider vaping a gateway to smoking and a public nuisance. The restrictions attempt to reduce the appeal of vaping among young people.

Despite the limitations, the vape black market thrives, providing access to items. However, travellers should avoid vaping in public or face confiscation and penalties.