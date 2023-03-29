Connect with us

News

Pakistan Faces Shortage of Life-Saving Drugs Amid Economic Turmoil and Controversial Pricing Policy
Advertisement

News

US Plans to Provide $2.5 Billion in Second Installment of Budget Aid to Ukraine

News

Thailand Suffocates Under Severe Air Pollution, Prompting Urgent Calls for Stricter Laws"

News

Will Thailand's Upcoming Elections See a Political Shift?

News

Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction Has Been Reinstated By a Maryland Court

News Asia News

North Korea Fired Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles To Protest Allied Drills

News

10 Big Income Tax Rule Changes from 1 April 2023 for Taxpayers

News

Thailand Government Orders State Agencies to Prepare Grand Events for Songkran Festival

News

India Prepares to Develop any Kind Of Vaccine Within 100 Day

News

How to Register for 2023 Pre-Election in Thailand: Online Application Guide

News

Arab Countries and Islamic Organizations Condemn Quran Burning in Denmark, Netherlands

News

Deadly Fungus Candida Auris Spreading Rapidly in US, CDC Warns"

News

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Assault Weapons Ban After Nashville School Shooting

News

Nashville Private School Shooting Kills 3 Children And 3 Adults

News

Delta Airlines Passenger Opens Plane Door And Triggers Emergency Slide

News

Pfizer Signs an Agreement with China to Improve the Country’s Health Coverage

News

China's Economic Rebound After Pandemic and Real Estate Meltdown Weaker Than Expected

News

Thai Man Sets Record as Fastest Joint-Roller at Phuket Cannabis Cup

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

PM2.5 Air Pollution at Toxic Levels in Chiang Rai, Thailand

News News Asia

Thailand Increases Border Security as Drug Labs in Myanmar Ramp Up Production

News

Pakistan Faces Shortage of Life-Saving Drugs Amid Economic Turmoil and Controversial Pricing Policy

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Pakistan Faces Shortage of Life-Saving Drugs Amid Economic Turmoil and Controversial Pricing Policy

(CTN News) – Pakistan has a severe shortage of essential medications because of the country’s worsening fiscal situation.

The News International, a Pakistani news organization, attributes the shortage to the falling value of the Pakistani Rupee and the shrinking supply of foreign currency reserves.

Controversial Drug Pricing Policy of DRAP: A Major Contributor to the Shortage of Medicines in Pakistan

According to the Pakistani media, drug companies are cutting off distribution because of the dollar’s rising value relative to the rupiah. There is a shortage of cancer vaccines, birth control, and anesthetic gases in state and private healthcare facilities.

Abdul Mannan, a pharmacist in Pakistan, told The News International that the drug shortage is partly due to the pricing strategy of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). The increased cost to local shippers directly results from the price increase.

The pharmacist told the Pakistani news outlet that they have become economically unviable for importers to bring them on the existing prices given by the DRAP, citing the extreme depreciation of the Pakistani currency against the dollar and the controversial drug pricing policy of DRAP.

The locals urged the government to review Drug Pricing Policy

Mannan pleaded with the Pakistani government to reevaluate DRAP’s Drug Pricing Policy (2018) over concerns that a lack of access to essential medications would have far-reaching consequences for the country’s population. The policy that allows drug prices to increase under the hardship category is at the heart of the problem.

News International reports that the price of medicine imported from abroad has risen from PKR 190 to PKR 300 in the local market due to the continuing crisis.

The current fiscal crisis is one of the worst in the country’s history. There is record-breaking inflation and the country’s foreign currency reserves are rapidly dwindling.

Reports of a shortage of essential medications suggest a potential public health crisis in Pakistan, where rising prices have made living difficult for the general populace.

Related CTN News:

US Plans to Provide $2.5 Billion in Second Installment of Budget Aid to Ukraine

5 Injured, 3 Dead in Multiple Shootings in Central Thailand

North Korea Fired Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles To Protest Allied Drills
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins