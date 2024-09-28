Prime Minister Brings Relief Money for Flood Victims in Chiang Rai

On Friday Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra arrived in Chiang Rai Province to chair the integrated meeting on the rehabilitation and relief plan for those affected by the floods in the Mae Fah Luang Airport meeting room.

She stated at the beginning of the meeting she urged those involved to help the people as soon as possible, including compensation, rehabilitation, and solving various public health problems.

The Prime Minister said that the government has assigned the Ministry of Interior to expedite the payment of compensation to those affected as soon as possible. Currently, it has been reported that more than 3,000 households have received compensation.

There are still many households that have been affected and are waiting for inspection and that all sectors should mobilized their forces and divide the areas of responsibility and clearly specify the areas that have been dealt with.

She assigned the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Ministry of Interior, and the Governor of Chiang Rai Province to drive the resolution of the problem until it is complete. Other government agencies have mobilized machinery, tools, and personnel to help resolve the flooding problems as much as possible.

Ms Paethongtarn said the Ministry of Finance has prepared low-interest loans to rehabilitate businesses and repair homes, totaling 50 billion baht, targeting micro-SMEs and above, as well as the general public.

The Ministry of Commerce has prepared cleaning and repair equipment for flood victims, as well as low-priced Blue Flag products so that people can buy necessary consumer goods.

She said the government is concerned about the people in other provinces affected by flooding, and asked the governors who attended the meeting to summarize the situation and find additional assistance and rehabilitation methods.

After the meeting Ms Paethongtarn went to the Pa Daeng district, and Mueang Chiang Rai District, to follow up on and expedite the recovery of flood damage and provide encouragement to the victims.

She then preside over the handover of relief money to the flood victims at the Chiang Rai Municipality School 6 Assembly Hall and expedite the recovery of flood damage.

She greeted the people in the northern dialect, saying we know that we have been experiencing flooding in Chiang Rai for many years, but this year the flooding and mudslide were very severe. We sent equipment from Bangkok and other provinces to help the people of Chiang Rai to the best of our ability. Please don’t forget that we are here to give encouragement.

The Prime Minister then handed out relief money to flood victims totaling 2,653,200 baht for Mae Sai District, 297,000 baht for Thoeng District, 891,000 baht for Wiang Kaen District, and 1,485,000 baht for Mueang District, totaling 5,326,200 baht in relief money. She also handed over donated cleaning equipment such as brooms, dustpans, and bed sheets to Chiang Rai flood victims.

She said many families have already received the first round of money and that she came to give encouragement to those who have not yet received assistance and that she had ordered related agencies to expedite the giving of flood assistance money.

On October 1, she will ask her cabinet to expand the assistance and there is no need to worry about the assistance. She said her government is working urgently providing assistance as much as possible so people can to return to their normal lives. The government will not abandon the people and I would like to thank all sectors here and thank the volunteers who provided assistance.

