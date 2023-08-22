It’s Official: LEGO Group’s New North American Headquarters Will Be In Boston

(CTN News) – One step closer to moving to Boston is the LEGO Group, a manufacturer of the renowned building toy known around the world. Ahead of its move to Back Bay, Massachusetts, by the end of 2026, the company has announced the address of its future home office for the Americas, which will be moving from Enfield, Connecticut, to Back Bay.

It was in 1975 that the company opened its office in Enfield. There are approximately 740 of the company’s 2,600 employees in the United States who work from that office.

It is expected that the relocation to Boston will begin in mid-2025 and be completed by the end of the decade.

According to LEGO, it plans on moving to Boston “in order to take advantage of the region’s diverse talent pool as well as develop strong relationships with other innovative companies in the area” as a reason for the move.

The company will be relocating to 1001 Boylston Street when it relocates and will be moving into a brand new building at that time.

It is at the intersection of Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue, and Newbury Street as well as on a parcel of land that is under construction over the Mass Pike, at the address mentioned earlier.

The construction of the building project began three years ago. Besides the 100,000 square feet that LEGO plans to occupy, the project will also create 225,000 square feet of office space, 70,000 square feet of retail space, and 150,000 square feet of residential or hotel space.

A fitness center, parking and bike storage, as well as a wellbeing room will be included in the new headquarters.

“1001 Boylston Street represents a commitment to our employees and an investment in our future,” said Skip Kodak, president of LEGO Group in the Americas and responsible for the development of the building.

It is our hope that this new facility will provide us with a modern, collaborative work environment that will promote creativity and innovation, and we are excited to see what we will be able to accomplish together.”

“I am delighted that LEGO has chosen Boston as the location of its new North American headquarters,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in a statement. “The city is a sustainable and welcoming place for all people.”

Until the move is complete, the company has said that employees will have the option of working either in the current headquarters or the LEGO Education office that is already located in Back Bay until the move is complete.

As part of a renovation project, the Legoland Discovery Center in Somerville, a suburb of Boston, reopened this spring after a long period of closure to undergo renovations.

