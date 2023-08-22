Connect with us

News

It's Official: LEGO Group's New North American Headquarters Will Be In Boston
Advertisement

News

The Goldman Sachs Unit With Assets Of $29 Billion May Be Sold

News

First World Inflation Too! First Strike By New Zealand Doctors

News

Luna-25 Lunar Mission Ends in Crash: Russia's Unsuccessful Attempt at Moon Landing

Business News

Thailand Inks Mini-Free Trade Deal With China's Yunnan Province To Enhance Collaboration

News

Trump Bypasses Republican Primary Debate, Stoking Controversy And Igniting Intra-Party Clash

News

Trump Threatens Reciprocal Tax on India's High Tariffs on American Goods

News

Sweltering Heatwave Grips Central US: Record High Temperatures and Health Concerns

News World News

Canary Islands President Says 75,000 Hectare Wildfire Started Deliberately

News World News

Canada Deploys Military to Tackle Fast-Spreading Wildfires

News World News

Women Choosing Polygamous Marriages in Tajikistan as Young Men Flee Poverty

News World News

Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits California as Hurricane Hilary Approaches

News World News

Russia's Unmanned Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes on The Moon

News

Inflation, Political Woes Bring Stocks Down For Second Week

News

Best And Worst States For Retirement In 2023: Savings And Geographical Considerations

News

Michael Jackson Lawsuits Alleging Sex Abuse Can be Revived, US Appeals Court Says

News

Japanese PM Kishida Visits Fukushima Plant Amid Controversial Radioactive Water Release Plans

News

21 Indian Students Deported from the US in a Single Day

News News Asia

Myanmar Arrests Swiss Director, 13 Performers, Including Girl 12 for Blasphemy

News News Asia

Pakistan Government Orders the Arrest of Political Opposition Leader

News

It’s Official: LEGO Group’s New North American Headquarters Will Be In Boston

Published

58 mins ago

on

It's Official: LEGO Group's New North American Headquarters Will Be In Boston

(CTN News) – One step closer to moving to Boston is the LEGO Group, a manufacturer of the renowned building toy known around the world. Ahead of its move to Back Bay, Massachusetts, by the end of 2026, the company has announced the address of its future home office for the Americas, which will be moving from Enfield, Connecticut, to Back Bay.

It was in 1975 that the company opened its office in Enfield. There are approximately 740 of the company’s 2,600 employees in the United States who work from that office.

It is expected that the relocation to Boston will begin in mid-2025 and be completed by the end of the decade.

According to LEGO, it plans on moving to Boston “in order to take advantage of the region’s diverse talent pool as well as develop strong relationships with other innovative companies in the area” as a reason for the move.

The company will be relocating to 1001 Boylston Street when it relocates and will be moving into a brand new building at that time.

It is at the intersection of Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue, and Newbury Street as well as on a parcel of land that is under construction over the Mass Pike, at the address mentioned earlier.

The construction of the building project began three years ago. Besides the 100,000 square feet that LEGO plans to occupy, the project will also create 225,000 square feet of office space, 70,000 square feet of retail space, and 150,000 square feet of residential or hotel space.

A LEGO artist builds Providence staples in the Chronicle video above

A fitness center, parking and bike storage, as well as a wellbeing room will be included in the new headquarters.

“1001 Boylston Street represents a commitment to our employees and an investment in our future,” said Skip Kodak, president of LEGO Group in the Americas and responsible for the development of the building.

It is our hope that this new facility will provide us with a modern, collaborative work environment that will promote creativity and innovation, and we are excited to see what we will be able to accomplish together.”

“I am delighted that LEGO has chosen Boston as the location of its new North American headquarters,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in a statement. “The city is a sustainable and welcoming place for all people.”

Until the move is complete, the company has said that employees will have the option of working either in the current headquarters or the LEGO Education office that is already located in Back Bay until the move is complete.

As part of a renovation project, the Legoland Discovery Center in Somerville, a suburb of Boston, reopened this spring after a long period of closure to undergo renovations.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand Inks Mini-Free Trade Deal With China’s Yunnan Province To Enhance Collaboration

Trump Bypasses Republican Primary Debate, Stoking Controversy And Igniting Intra-Party Clash

Luna-25 Lunar Mission Ends in Crash: Russia’s Unsuccessful Attempt at Moon Landing
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs