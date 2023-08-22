An IPO By Arm Is Expected To Be Filed Soon. Here’s What You Need To Know.

(CTN News) – An IPO is expected to be initiated by British chipmaker Arm as early as next month, giving the market a bellwether for the IPO market which has ground to a halt recently.

The IPO will likely be the largest since late 2021, and will likely be the largest since early 2022.

The number of IPOs last year was at its lowest level since 2016, according to a report by PwC.

As reverse mergers through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), once one of the hottest IPO markets in the world, fell to a record low of $173 billion last year from a record $608 billion in 2021.

Despite the fact that 2023 has been a similarly slow year for public companies, Ernst & Young are reporting that both the number of companies that have gone public and the amount of proceeds they have generated have both increased significantly compared to 2022’s first half.

Instead of manufacturing chips, Arm designs technology on behalf of customers such as Apple, Intel and Nvidia to meet their needs.

It is estimated that Arm derived roughly 40% of its $2.7 billion in revenue from licensing, and 60% of its sales from royalties in 2021, the last year for which financial data is available.

While both Arm and SoftBank have been promoting Arm’s ability to capitalize on the AI wave, Bernstein said that there is no clear indication of how the company’s machine learning efforts will translate into immediate profits in the short term.

I would like to know whether Arm’s impending IPO will cause a ripple in the initial public offering market.

The mobile food delivery service Instacart and the software company Databricks are also expected to go public in the near future at multibillion-dollar valuations, according to sources.

