Nursing Staff Flee for Their Lives After Gunman Opens Fire at Hospital

Nursing staff fled for their lives after a gunman entered a hospital in northeastern Thailand and opened fire on a man seeking treatment.

In the early hours of Saturday, an armed young man shot a rival who was seeking treatment at a public hospital in Pak Khat, Bueng Kan.

Police arrested the gunman hours later at Kalasin Hospital, where he was being treated for wrist injuries, Thai media reported.

There was a brawl between two groups at a local restaurant that led to the shooting at Pak Khat Hospital’s emergency room.

Nursing staff to flee for cover

According to Pol Col Chaiyut Thamsuna of the Pak Khat police station, Surichai Sunanthanam, 21, of Nong Khai, was shot dead. The victim was shot four times with a 9mm pistol.

In a video posted to social media on Saturday, an armed man in a blue T-shirt entered the emergency room at 1.20 am and immediately began shooting at an injured person on a gurney, causing nursing staff to flee for cover.

When police interviewed the nursing staff who witnessed the shooting, they determined the identity of the suspect and sought a warrant to arrest him.

Mr. Bunyarit Phonkhan, 21, is now being held in custody at the Kalasin Mueng police station after he was arrested there.

Additionally, Mr. Chalit Maengthaisong, 20, of Bueng Kan, is being held for helping the gunman flee.

People Also Reading: