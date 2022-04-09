Girl, 14, Gets Love Struck Boyfriend to Kill Her Mother

Police have arrested two love-struck teenagers for colluding and killing the 14-year-old girl’s mother for “obstructing their love”.

The two teenagers were apprehended by police and are facing charges of colluding in the stabbing death of her mother. The 16-year-old boy also allegedly stabbed his 14-year-old girlfriend’s older brother several times when he intervened.

The fatal stabbing occurred at the Khajornwit Eua Artorn housing project in central Thailand’s Samut Prakan province. It was reported around 10 pm.

When Police arrived at the scene they first came upon an injured 23-year-old man, Mr. Kitti, in the hallway of the apartment building. He was bleeding from the neck, back, and face. First aid was administered, and he was taken to the hospital.

On the first floor, they found a 16-year-old boy in blood-stained clothing sitting outside an apartment.

Inside the apartment, police found 53-year-old Ms. Jeerapha lying dead on the floor, face-up in front of the bathroom.

According to police, she had seven stab wounds to her neck, face, and head. There was a 10-centimeter-long, sharp knife on the room’s blood-stained floor. There was also a 14-year-old girl in the room, who was the victim’s daughter.

Girl colluded with love stuck boyfriend

The 16-year-old boy informed police during questioning that his girlfriend came to see him outside the apartment with a plan to kill her mother.

He was told to hide in the kitchen by his girlfriend, who gave him a knife when they entered the flat. She then signaled him to attack her mother. He emerged from the kitchen and stabbed the girl’s mother multiple times.

According to police, the love-stricken teenager admitted he had killed her mother and said they did it because she “obstructed their love”, police said.

It was revealed that the girl confessed to planning the murder, claiming she suffered from a mental problem and sometimes lost control of herself.

Mrs. Phorn, 49, who lives next door to the victim, said she heard loud noises coming from the victim’s flat, but the door was closed. After that, the victim’s bleeding son came running out of the apartment and screamed for help.

A knife-wielding youth followed him outside and tried to attack him. The woman immediately called the police.

Police took the two young love-struck teens to the Bang Phli police station where a team of psychologists was waiting to help with the police questioning.

Due to the ages of the suspects, names were withheld.

A juvenile and family court in Samut Prakan approved further detention of the two teen suspects.

A police spokesperson from the Bang Phli police station said the girl was in Mathayom Suksa 2 (Grade 8) and the boy was in Mathayom Suksa 4 (Grade 10). Both studied online because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Both students spent a good deal of time talking on Facebook with each other. After failing five subjects in a row, the girl’s mother was angry at her poor performance.

Apparently, the police chief believes that the girl may not have properly understood what her mother was telling her, and felt pressured by it.