Nok Air to Launch direct Flights Between Bangkok in Thailand and Hyderabad in India on February 19
Published

26 seconds ago

(CTN News) – On February 19, 2023, low-cost airline Nok Air will begin operating direct flights between Hyderabad, India, and Bangkok, Thailand.

Four times a week, a cutting-edge Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 189 Economy Class seats will fly nonstop between Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Don Mueang International Airport.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 00.45 local time, flight DD959 will depart from Hyderabad and arrive in Bangkok at 6.05 local time.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9.30 p.m., Bangkok will be the departure point for flight DD958, which will arrive in Hyderabad at 11.45 p.m.

On Nok Air’s website, round-trip tickets between Bangkok and Hyderabad now cost 8,980 Thai Baht. The trip lasts three hours and fifty minutes.

The route should increase Indian travel to Thailand. Nearly a million people reside in Hyderabad, the capital and biggest city of the Indian state of Telangana, and they can now travel directly to Bangkok and quickly connect to 20 other places in Thailand, including Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi, etc.

Hyderabad is the sole Indian destination currently served by Nok Air. CEO Wutthiphum Jurangkool does, however, have plans to increase the country’s route network this year.

With direct flights from Hyderabad beginning on February 19, 2023, Nok Air is thrilled to welcome travelers from that city. India is a very significant and longtime friend of Thailand.

This year, we want to improve our connection to additional Indian cities. Nok is the top Thai carrier because it offers clients real value for their money, dependability, convenience, and care.

The new Nok Air route will provide the sole service connecting Don Mueang Airport and Hyderabad.

Only one other airline, Thai Airways, operates out of Suvarnabhumi Airport and offers direct flights between Bangkok and Hyderabad (BKK).

Nok Air inaugurated the “Nok Air Lounge” in November at Don Mueang Airport, which is available to owners of Nok Max tickets and Nok Smile Plus subscribers.

