Thailand Tourism Wants to Increase Flights During High Seasons and Extend Visas-on-Arrival

(CTN News) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has established a few objectives to support increased tourism.

They want to support more flights into Thailand during the peak travel period and petition to extend the visa-on-arrival period so that visitors may remain in the country for longer.

Semantics have prevented quicker expansion in Thailand’s foreign tourist industry, which is growing slowly.

For instance, with the abrupt reopening of borders for Chinese tourists traveling abroad, tour operators and travel agencies in China have been unable to figure out the practicalities of transporting large groups.

However, adding flights to routes and schedules to accommodate travelers’ requests to fly into Thailand is much more challenging.

Air traffic controllers must be consulted about and permitted takeoff and landing time slots.

Chinese airlines have contacted Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority to increase flying volume to pre-pandemic levels for tourists.

Airlines must fill the seats on such planes and add more flights. The TAT Governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, said that during the peak season, which runs from November to March, the flying load capacity must approach 90%.

The TAT is persistent in its efforts to attract high-spending visitors to Thailand in addition to expanding the number of flights.

The goal is for 25 million international visitors to Thailand to bring in 2.38 trillion baht in tourist earnings.

To improve spending per traveler and enable longer stays, one method is to do so. Yuthasak committed to lobbying the government to maintain the extension of the 30-day visa-on-arrival or visa exemption period to 45 days.

To allow visitors to remain in Thailand until the end of this year, TAT will propose an extension of the 30-day visa on arrival.

The TAT will also go on with the fifth stage of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) program, which aims to promote domestic travel inside Thailand.

Once the Cabinet accepts the plan, they want to increase domestic tourism earnings to 1 trillion Thai Baht.

Under the “Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters” program, which will employ the nation’s soft power to entice overseas visitors, the TAT will also promote travel to Thailand.

The goal is to promote a favorable image of Thailand and draw attention to the nation’s distinctive experiences and culture.

