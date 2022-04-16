Stock Market Holidays 2022: US Markets Will Be Closed On These Days

(CTN News) – Holidays in the stock market are non-weekend business days when the two major U.S. stock exchanges, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq, are closed. Typically, these holidays follow the federal holiday schedule, since they are usually major holidays such as Christmas and Independence Day.

The regular hours of operation for both exchanges are Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Markets are closed on weekends.

As is often the case with Good Friday and Easter, if a holiday falls on a weekend, stock markets close on the Friday before the holiday.

When is the stock market closed?

Below is a list of 2022 stock market holidays when the NYSE, Nasdaq, and bond markets are closed:

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 — Presidents’ Day

Friday, April 15, 2022 — Good Friday

Monday, May 30, 2022 — Memorial Day

Monday, June 20, 2022 — Observance of Juneteenth, as of June 19, 2022, falls on a Sunday

Monday, July 4, 2022 — Independence Day

Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 — Labor Day

Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 — Thanksgiving Day

Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 — Observance of Christmas Day, which occurs on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

Additional bond market holidays

Oct. 10, 2022 — Columbus Day

Nov. 11, 2022 — Veterans Day

This holiday schedule is provided by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) as a recommendation for bond markets and is subject to change. (Here is a list of holidays when banks are closed, too.)

Early closures

In general, the stock market follows its holiday schedule without additional early closures, except for the day before Independence Day (which falls on a Sunday in 2022), Black Friday, and Christmas Eve (which falls on a Saturday in 2022), when Nasdaq and NYSE close at 1 p.m. ET.

Nov. 25, 2022 — Day after Thanksgiving

Bond market early closures

There are however some early and additional bond market closings throughout the year. The bond market closes early, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, on the following days:

April 14, 2022 — Holy Thursday

May 27, 2022 — Friday before Memorial Day

July 1, 2022 — Friday before the 4th of July

Nov. 25, 2022 — Day after Thanksgiving

Dec. 23, 2022 — Day before Christmas Eve

Dec. 30, 2022 — Day before New Year’s Eve

