Price Of The BMW Z4 Is Expected to Increase to $2,900 In 2023

Earlier this year, there were reports that BMW was considering the possibility of discontinuing the Z4 sports car in the near future.

As a result of the automaker’s official announcement regarding pricing and changes for the 2023 model, we are pleased to inform you that the convertible will be in production for at least one more year at least.

The bad news is that the price of the 2023 BMW Z4 will be going up for the new model year in comparison to the previous year.

2023 will see the Z4 available in both sDrive30i and M40i variations.

The sDrive30i is priced at $53,795, while the M40i is priced at $66,295 (plus $995 for destination charges).

SDrive30i pricing has increased by $2,900 from the current BMW Z4 price of $50,895, and M40i pricing has increased by $1,600 from $64,695.

There has been an increase in the price of the sDrive30i due to the M Sport Package being made standard on the model, which is the reason for the price increase.

A handful of changes have been made to the package, which include updated air intakes, side-sill contouring, Shadowline exterior trim, 18-inch M wheels, an M steering wheel, M Sport suspension, and M Sport seats.

There was a time when the package was an additional $1,500. Here is a brief overview of the i3.

A new front kidney grille, three new metallic paint schemes, optional black trim for the headlights, and optional 19-inch wheels are all available on both Z4 models.

The changes are minimal, but at this point, we’re just happy to see the Z4 return for 2023.

The current generation of the BMW Z4 was introduced in 2019, so this slight facelift for the 2023 model year is unusual for a vehicle that was just completely redesigned a few years ago.

Since the number of convertibles available continues to decline, it is possible that this is a response to the market.

Aside from premium options, the Z4 is only competitive with the Chevrolet Camaro ($33,995), Ford Mustang ($34,365), Chevrolet Corvette ($73,395), Jaguar F-Type ($77,975), Mazda MX-5 Miata ($28,715), and Porsche 718 Boxster ($66,950).

