Connect with us

News

Sunken Thai Navy Warship Lacked Sufficient Life Vests for Crew
Advertisement

News News Asia

Airfinity Reveals 5,000 a Day Dying from Covid-19 in China

News News Asia

Chinese Journalist Reveals17.65 Percent of China's Population Has Covid-19

News Entertainment

Netflix Putting an End to Password Sharing in 2023

News

Storm Disrupts Holiday Travel In Canada, Causes Havoc Across The Country

News Regional News

Taxi Driver Killed After Colliding with Passenger Train at Crossing

News Asia News

COVID-era Free Food Program Replaced With A Cheaper One In India

News

Paris Gunman Kills 3 At A Kurdish Cultural Centre

News

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dead at age 22

News News Asia

North Korean Has Stolen an Estimated US$1.2 Billion in Cryptocurrency

News Cryptocurrency World News

FTX Cryptocurrency Fraudster Bankman-Fried Freed on US$250 Million Bail Bond

News Southern Thailand

Empty Life Rafts from HTMS Sukhothai Found as Thai Navy Searches for 23 Missing Crew

News News Asia

Asia's Largest Crime Syndicate Boss to Face Trial in Australia

News News Asia

World Health Organization Raises Concerns Over COVID-19 Severity in China

News News Asia

UN Security Council Demands Military in Myanmar End Violence Immediately

News News Asia

Nepal Frees Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj aka "The Serpent"

News

Toronto Police Charge Eight Teenage Girls With Killing a Man In The City

News

Solstice 2022: Shortest Day Of The Year Is Long On Rituals

News

How to Find the Right Delta-8-THC Cartridge?

News News Asia

China Facing a Potentially Devastating Wave of Covid-19

News

Sunken Thai Navy Warship Lacked Sufficient Life Vests for Crew

Published

15 mins ago

on

Sunken Thai Navy Warship Lacked Sufficient Life Vests for Crew

According to Deputy Defence Minister Chaicharn Changmongkol, an investigation has been launched into why there were not enough life vest onboard the Royal Thai Navy warship that capsized on Sunday, killing six people and leaving many more missing.

General Chaicharn, who represents Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, was grilled in parliament on Thursday about the deadly tragedy.

Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, a Move Forward Party MP, questioned why the HTMS Sukhothai was sent to sea despite the bad weather, and whether the Meteorological Department’s forecast was considered before setting sail.

“I’m also curious if there were enough life jackets for the crew members on board,” he said. “Who will accept responsibility for the personnel losses and the grief felt by their families?”

In response, Gen Chaicharn admitted that the cause of the ship’s sinking was unknown at the time. He stated that after the ship went down, the matter was reported to Gen Prayut, who directed the navy to immediately rescue the crew members of the HTMS Sukhothai.

He stated that before leaving, the navy checked the weather using a Meteorological Department forecast. He also stated that the crew had conducted regular emergency drills.

“An investigation has also been launched to determine whether there was sufficient life-saving equipment on board to provide an explanation to the public,” he added. He stated that the HTMS Sukhothai was refitted between 2018 and 2020 before returning to service last year.

Warship had a full crew

With 105 crew on board, the HTMS Sukhothai sank on Sunday night about 20 nautical miles off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan. According to Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin, the ship was on patrol off the coast of Bang Saphan district when it was battered by rough seas and strong winds.

The ship listed sharply and took on water, damaging its electrical systems and causing the engines to fail, he said, adding that without power, the corvette listed even more and capsized.

As of yesterday, 82 of the 105 crew members on board the corvette when it went down had been found, according to the navy. Six people were found dead, and 23 people were still missing, according to the report.

A body was discovered in the sea near Cape Sui and Koh Set in Surat Thani’s Chaiya district yesterday, according to the navy. According to the report, the body was sent for identification.

Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, commander of the First Naval Area Command, stated yesterday evening that preliminary analysis determined the body was not that of a sailor.

Meanwhile, Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin, a navy spokesman, told the press that the navy lacks the expertise to salvage sunken ships and must hire a private company to do the job. It has budgeted 100 million baht to salvage the vessel, and a contract will be awarded through a bidding process.

Pokkrong stated that the salvage mission will begin once the vessel’s missing crew members are located.

He stated that the ship must be salvaged to prevent oil from leaking, and that leaking oil would be disastrous for marine life.

“The ship went down to only 40 meters, so its wreckage could still block the path of other vessels,” Pokkrong explained.

The sinking of the HTMS Sukhothai was described as a “historic loss” to the navy, with estimated damages of more than 1 billion baht, excluding the cost of lost lives.

Thai Navy Preps for Nuclear, Biological or Chemical War

Thai Navy Preps for Nuclear, Biological or Chemical War
Related Topics:
Continue Reading