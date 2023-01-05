Thailand Ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live

(CTN News) – Forbes magazine listed Thailand and Italy as the 9th cheapest places to live on its “Quit Your Job and Move Abroad: 10 Cheapest Places to Live” list.

It’s aimed not just at retirees but also at anyone who wants to start a new life at an affordable price…

“Try moving to one of the cheapest (and cheapest) places in the world, a country where it costs so cheaply you can quit your job.

Global Retirement Index experts at International Living used their extensive knowledge and data to select the top 10 cheapest and most adventurous countries to settle in.

Thailand was the only Asian country to cut…

Forbes’ Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in 2023

Portugal Mexico Panama Ecuador Costa Rica Spain Greece France Italy/Thailand

Expert Rachel Devlin explains why Thailand made the Top 10…

Thailand’s allure starts with its sun-drenched, warm climate and appeals to those with an appetite for adventure and a passion for culture and nature.

According to Devlin, Thailand’s charm comes from its history…

Since European countries didn’t colonize Thailand, its culture hasn’t been influenced by anything else.

Thailand is a big place. Where exactly should one move?

Thailand’s diverse natural beauty means that ex-pats are spread from emerald waters to high-rise cities, rice fields, and laidback lifestyles.

Most importantly, what is the cost of living in Thailand?

Thailand costs just $1,596 per month for a couple, according to International Living.

Forbes commended Thailand’s cheap rent rates and cheap real estate…

Foreigners can buy condos very easily, and there are bargains everywhere. A two-bedroom condo can be bought for under $30,000.

For something small and quaint, you can rent for as little as US$180 per month.

