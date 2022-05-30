Bo Hopkins, The Wild Bunch & American Graffiti Actor, Has Died At 84

(CTN News) – Actor Bo Hopkins, known for his roles in American Graffiti, Tentacles, Midnight Express, and many other classic films, passed away on May 29. He suffered a cardiac arrest at a hospital in California and died at the age of 80, according to reports. Many fans and well-wishers were shocked to learn of his death and took to social media to mourn the loss of the much-loved star.

Bo Hopkins’ official website confirmed the news of his death, according to Variety. According to the website:

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world, and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.”

More about Bo Hopkins

Bo Hopkins has appeared in many Hollywood films since becoming famous for his role as Crazy Lee in The Wild Bunch in 1969. He was then spotted by director Sam Peckinpah and appeared in two more films as a bank robber in 1972’s The Getaway and as a weapons expert in 1975’s The Killer Elite. Bo Hopkins served in the U.S. Army as a 16-year-old. He is survived by his two children, Matthew and Jane.

Bo Hopkins’ other films include The Moonshine War (1970) , Monte Walsh (1970), The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing (1973), White Lightning (1973), Posse (1975), The Fifth Floor (1978), Big Bad John (1990), Radioland Murders (1994) and U Turn (1997).