Thailand to Maintain Myanmar Fuel and Electricity Restrictions

Thailand will maintain its restrictions on electricity, fuel, and internet services for five areas in Myanmar, which were introduced on February 5 at China’s request. This request comes despite Myanmar’s appeals to lift the measures.

The appeal follows an agreement between Myanmar’s government and the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) to hand over 1,219 individuals of 12 nationalities, mostly Chinese nationals (1,041), to Thailand.

According to Major General Thanathip Sawangsaeng, spokesperson for Thailand’s Defence Ministry, Liu Zhongyi, China’s Assistant Minister for Public Security, has presented a four-point plan to Thailand for addressing scam call centres operating in Myanmar.

One key suggestion is to continue the bans on electricity, fuel, and internet access in Myanmar, as these have effectively cracked down on scam call centres in certain areas. Liu also recommended tightening border controls to stop scammers from escaping Myanmar and ensure the smooth transit and processing of Chinese nationals for repatriation.

China plans to send officials to Thailand to help verify information and organize the return of Chinese citizens. Approximately 300 Chinese nationals are reportedly ready for repatriation via chartered flights.

Thailand, China Meetings

Another proposal focuses on strengthening cooperation between China, Thailand, and Myanmar while respecting sovereignty and following international and domestic laws. Thanathip added that additional countries might be invited to collaborate.

Thailand is set to host related meetings with support from China.

Liu is scheduled to meet with Thailand’s Defence Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, to discuss these proposals and further strategies for tackling scam call centres.

Separately, it was reported that 260 individuals recently transferred from Myanmar to Mae Sot have been sent back to their home countries after completing the National Referral Mechanism process.

Meanwhile, the Ratchamanu Task Force confirmed that the BGF and the Myanmar government informed them about the upcoming transfer of 1,219 people, including 1,041 Chinese nationals, to Mae Sot. However, no exact timeline has been provided for when they will arrive at the border.

Myanmar Fuel Prices Skyrocket

Meanwhile, fuel prices in Myanmar have surged to 135 baht per litre following Thailand’s recent decision to cut off electricity, internet, and fuel supplies to towns near the border. Severe fuel shortage has forced most fuel stations in Myawaddy, a border town near Mae Sot, to shut down.

As a result, fuel prices in Myawaddy have spiked dramatically. A 20-litre container now costs around 2,700 baht. Many residents have started crossing into Thailand to refuel their vehicles, but filling jerry cans has been banned.

This has led to heavy traffic on the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, with long lineups of Myanmar residents entering Thailand to buy cheaper fuel. To manage the situation, Thai authorities have instructed gas stations in Mae Sot to sell fuel only to vehicles, not to people carrying jerry cans.

Thai officials have increased border patrols to curb fuel smuggling. On February 13, a truck loaded with 420 litres of diesel was stopped at a Mae Sot checkpoint. The driver admitted purchasing fuel from various Thai stations to resell in Myawaddy for a profit.

Additionally, Thai authorities are investigating suspected illegal electricity use in a border-area rubber plantation.

The plantation, which had unusually high electricity usage, was found to host two mobile phone towers that are believed to support criminal activities in Myanmar. Electricity to the site has now been cut off.

