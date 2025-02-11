Chiang Rai Border Crackdown Causes Myanmar Casinos to Close

Chiang Rai border officials report that the outbound border crossing from Mae Sai to Tachileik has noticeably quieted after Thailand decided to cut electricity and halt fuel exports.

This decision led to the closure of many online casinos and a sharp drop in employment. Hundreds of workers who used to cross the Mae Sai border into Tachileik daily have disappeared, though the Golden Triangle remains lively.

Since February 5, Thai authorities have stopped supplying electricity and fuel to five border points, including Mae Sai-Tachileik, Mae Sot-Myawaddy, and the Three Pagodas Pass-Phaya Tong Su.

The move aims to disrupt online crime rings operating across the border, including gambling dens, call centre scams, and fraud networks.

As of February 10, the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge No. 1, which links Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, to Tachileik in Myanmar, has seen a significant drop in outbound crossings. Many casinos in Tachileik have shut down, while illegal operations have been targeted by Myanmar police, resulting in numerous closures. This has left workers who previously commuted to these establishments out of work.

Meanwhile, regular travellers and tourists continue to cross the border without restrictions. Myanmar nationals holding international passports can still travel into Thailand freely.

However, locals in Tachileik are facing severe hardships. Many areas are now without electricity, as Myanmar authorities can only supply 13 megawatts of power purchased from Laos, far below what’s needed for the entire city. Fuel shortages are also critical, with prices expected to rise further.

Other goods, however, continue to move across the Thai-Myanmar border without issue. Thai officials are strictly monitoring to prevent fuel containers, especially plastic jugs, from being transported back into Tachileik.

At the same time, news of crackdowns on criminal networks has drawn tourists to the Golden Triangle, especially from China, Taiwan, and Western countries. Visitors are flocking to admire the Mekong River and the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos, home to grand buildings funded by Chinese investments.

Laos has also been actively cracking down on such networks, though it hasn’t cut electricity or fuel exports from Thailand. This area primarily relies on electricity generated by dams within Laos, which has been its main power source for years.

Border police seize truckload of gambling equipment

Meanwhile, Border Patrol Police in Mae Sot stopped a truck loaded with brand-new gambling equipment, including baccarat tables, playing cards, chips, and other casino tools, all headed for a casino in Myanmar’s Myawaddy district.

This interception came despite Thailand’s recent move to halt electricity and fuel exports to Myanmar as part of efforts to tackle transnational crimes like call centre scams.

Colonel Suphawat Srichaichana from the Border Patrol Police Division stated that military officers and customs agents detained the truck in Mae Sot while it was trying to smuggle the gambling gear across the border into Myanmar.

During the inspection, authorities uncovered various items, such as several baccarat tables, computer monitors, 243 decks of cards, 444 decks wrapped in plastic, and 153 decks in cardboard packaging. They also seized 96 gambling chips, 4 card dealing boxes, 33 metal stands, 17 Chinese-language keyboards, and 22 premium chairs. In total, officials found 19 different gambling-related items onboard.

The equipment was reportedly intended for a new casino project in Myawaddy, where plans were underway to create a gambling zone for a new investor. The items were to be smuggled through a nearby border crossing near the casino site.

