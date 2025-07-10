Mae Taeng Elephant Camp Celebrates Buddhist Lent with Candle Procession

CHIANG MAI – Mae Taeng Elephant Camp brought together locals, government agencies, and private groups for a special event during Buddhist Lent. Elephants led a large candle procession, with “Poo Ta,” a well-known elephant, carrying the main candle to Wat Ban Mae Ta Man.

The procession featured traditional dances and drum performances from the Tai Yai community, alongside a Mae Rameng dance by students from Ban Mae Ta Man School and a cultural show from the Karen Long Neck people.

Local business owners, the Mae Taeng Tourism Federation, government officials, and many residents joined in to celebrate.

Bophit Chailert, who manages Mae Taeng Elephant Camp and currently serves as the president of the Thai Elephant Federation, shared his experience of growing up around elephants. His family has run the camp for over thirty years. He said he wants to see elephants included in local religious traditions like the candle procession, helping to showcase and continue Thai culture.

This year’s candle procession on elephant back was organised with strong support from both local authorities and the community. Ethnic groups living in Mae Ta Man joined together to make the event a true community effort.

The candle procession is an important Buddhist tradition in Thailand, held throughout the country. According to long-standing beliefs, monks stay in one place during the rainy season, starting after Asalha Puja, to avoid harming crops or small animals while travelling.

This period gives monks a chance to focus on their spiritual practice, study, and prepare for teaching when Buddhist Lent ends. During this time, Buddhists often make merit by giving alms, offering candles, observing precepts, meditating, and listening to sermons.

Events like this not only support tourism but also help local traditions stay strong, bringing people together and passing culture on to the next generation.

Mae Taeng Elephant Camp sits in the beautiful Mae Taeng Valley, about 50 kilometres north of Chiang Mai, Thailand. The Chailert family opened the park in 1994, and it’s still run by the family today.

The park is home to over 50 elephants and puts their health and happiness first. Since 2006, a free on-site clinic has been available for elephants in the area. This service helps local owners care for their animals close to home, so they don’t have to make long and stressful trips to the Lampang Elephant Hospital.

In recent years, Mae Taeng Elephant Park has shifted its focus toward education. The “Hug Elephant” program is central to this change. Visitors can join a five-station experience for 1,650 THB that teaches them about proper elephant care and welfare. The park moved in this direction due to changes in tourism and the local economy.

Guests can still enjoy a variety of activities at the park. These include elephant shows, rides, ox-cart rides, and bamboo rafting. A buffet restaurant on site serves vegetarian and Halal meals, making it easy for everyone to find something they like.

