China Cracks Down on Gay Erotica Writers and LGBTQ Content

BEIJING – Police in China have detained at least 30 young women, most in their twenties, for writing and publishing gay-themed erotic fiction known as “danmei” or “boys’ love” (BL). These stories, focused on romantic and often explicit relationships between male characters, have become very popular among young women in China.

For many, danmei is both a creative outlet and a way to explore ideas that challenge traditional gender roles. The arrests, which started in February 2025 and have picked up speed recently, highlight China’s strict censorship and ongoing crackdown on LGBTQ+ content. This move has sparked concerns over free speech and discrimination based on gender and sexuality.

The Growth of Gay Erotica in China

Danmei, inspired by Japanese “boys’ love” comics, first appeared in China in the 1990s as a niche genre online. It is mostly written and read by young, heterosexual women, featuring detailed stories of male-male relationships set in various backgrounds like history, fantasy, or science fiction. These stories often mix deep emotion with explicit scenes.

Over time, danmei has built a devoted fanbase. Platforms like Haitang Literature City in Taiwan have become major spots for both readers and writers. The genre’s influence has even reached mainstream media, with adaptations like The Untamed turning into massive hits and creating a billion-yuan industry in China.

For many women, danmei feels like a safe space to talk about desires and identities outside the strict expectations of Chinese society. A longtime danmei author told the BBC that the genre helps her escape the risks tied to traditional heterosexual relationships.

This sense of freedom and rebellion against norms is a big part of danmei’s appeal, but it has also drawn the attention of authorities who see it as a threat to family values and social order.

Strict Laws and Heavy Penalties

The women detained have been charged under China’s 2004 obscenity laws. These laws ban the creation and sharing of “obscene material,” targeting detailed depictions of same-sex relationships and other content seen as unacceptable.

Writers, even those making only small profits, face long prison sentences. A story that gets more than 5,000 views can be considered criminal, and authors who earn above 250,000 yuan (£27,500) risk life imprisonment.

The crackdown has been especially harsh in provinces like Gansu and Anhui. In Lanzhou, Gansu, police have picked up to 50 writers since March. Some remain jailed while others are out on bail, awaiting trials expected later in the year.

Lawyers say local officials use these laws to raise money through large fines, at times pressuring writers and their families to pay for their release. One lawyer called it “offshore fishing,” describing how police claim local jurisdiction over writers elsewhere by finding local readers online.

The approach is not even-handed. Gender bias and prejudice against LGBTQ+ content are clear. While a few writers of heterosexual erotica have faced trouble, famous authors like Nobel Prize winner Mo Yan, whose books include sexual content, continue publishing without issue. This double standard shows how gay-themed erotica faces much stricter policing.

Crackdown on LGBTQ+ Art and Advocacy

The arrests are part of a wider push against LGBTQ+ expression in China. Since 2021, the Cyberspace Administration has run “Operation Qinglang,” which aims to remove online content seen as risky for young people, especially LGBTQ+ material. State media has called danmei “poison” that could “confuse youth about gender.”

Regulators have banned gay TV shows, edited out queer storylines from series like Friends, and closed LGBTQ+ advocacy groups. In 2018, writer Tianyi (real name Liu) received more than 10 years in prison for a gay erotic novel, shocking fans and increasing fear among the danmei community.

Officials have tied the popularity of danmei to China’s low birth rates. They claim it discourages women from marrying and having children. Digital sociologist Dr Liang Ge explained that the Chinese government blames danmei for women’s reluctance to start families. This echoes policies that promote traditional family roles, including bans on “effeminate men” in media and video games.

Writers and Fans Push Back

Public anger has poured out online, but censorship quickly shut down much of the discussion. The hashtag #HaitangAuthorsArrested reached over 30 million views before disappearing from Weibo. Posts by writers like Pingping Anan Yongfu, who described her arrest and public shaming, were removed. Many authors lost their accounts as authorities ramped up control.

Feminist activist Li Maizi criticised the heavy-handed approach, pointing out that violent offenders often receive lighter sentences than danmei writers. One detained author wrote before her post was scrubbed that she “just wanted to help her family out financially.”

Despite the risks, many writers remain firm. A danmei veteran with 20 years’ experience told the BBC that writing brings happiness and meaningful community connections. Some authors now consider self-censorship or publishing on foreign platforms, but Taiwan’s Haitang Literature City is still a key target for Chinese authorities.

International Support and the Future of Danmei

The arrests have drawn international criticism, with many human rights groups calling out China for stifling creative and LGBTQ+ voices. Over a dozen Chinese lawyers have volunteered to defend the detained women, but censorship and threats of retaliation make their work difficult.

Fans from Asia and around the world have rallied online, using platforms like X to show support and criticise the crackdown. One post read, “Anyone who praises censorship should be deeply ashamed,” drawing attention to the harsh penalties facing mostly poor writers.

As legal cases approach, the future of danmei in China is uncertain. The genre has become a space where women can express themselves and explore identity, but this clashes with government efforts to control public expression.

The detained writers now face not only prison but also social isolation in a country where homosexuality and erotic content are still heavily stigmatised. Far from silencing danmei, the crackdown has only strengthened its rebellious spirit, as writers and readers work to keep their voices alive under increasing pressure.

