Trump to Impose 25% Tariffs on Autos, Semiconductors, and Pharmaceuticals

The latest in a series of measures that threaten to disrupt international trade, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he intends to impose auto tariffs “in the neighbourhood of 25%” and similar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports.

To reshape global trade, Trump announced on Friday that automobile tariffs would be implemented as soon as April 2. This announcement was made the day after his cabinet members were scheduled to submit reports to him that would detail potential import duties.

Trump has consistently expressed dissatisfaction with the unjust treatment of U.S. automotive exports in foreign markets.

For example, the European Union imposes a 10% duty on vehicle imports, which is four times the 2.5% passenger car tariff rate in the United States.

The United States, however, imposes a 25% tariff on pickup trucks imported from countries other than Mexico and Canada. This tax renders the vehicles highly profitable for Detroit manufacturers.

On Wednesday, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic will convene in Washington with his U.S. counterparts, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee for U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett, to deliberate on the numerous tariffs that Trump has proposed.

Trump’s Push for U.S. Factories to Avoid Tariffs

Trump reiterated his assertion that the EU had already suggested reducing its tariffs on U.S. automobiles to the U.S. rate when asked whether the EU could avoid the reciprocal tariffs he proposed last week. However, EU lawmakers have denied that this has occurred.

He said he would pressure EU officials to increase the importation of automobiles and other products from the United States.

On Tuesday, President Trump informed reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that sectoral tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductor processors would commence at “25% or higher” and increase significantly for a year.

He did not specify a date for the announcement of these duties. He stated that he wished to allow drug and chip manufacturers enough time to establish facilities in the United States to circumvent tariffs.

Trump anticipated that several of the world’s largest corporations would announce new investments in the United States within the next few weeks. He did not furnish any additional information.

Since his inauguration four weeks ago, Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on all imports from China, in addition to the existing levies, in response to China’s failure to cease fentanyl trafficking. He also announced 25% tariffs on products from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada, which were postponed for a month.

Additionally, he has established a March 12 effective date for implementing 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum, thereby eradicating exemptions for Canada, Mexico, the European Union, and other trading partners.

Additionally, Trump declared that these tariffs would be implemented on various imported downstream products, including electrical conduit tubing and bulldozer blades, that are composed of steel and aluminum.