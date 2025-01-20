Buddhist Monk Faces Rape Charges After Alleged Assault on Woman at Meditation Retreat

On Saturday, charges of rape were brought against a Buddhist monk who is accused of taking advantage of a woman who was attending a meditation retreat at his monastery in Buri Ram. The monk is accused of taking advantage of the woman.

On Saturday, Chalida Palamat, chairwoman of the Be One Foundation, took a 38-year-old foreign woman, A, to the Nong Song Hong police station to file complaints against the monastery in the Muang district of this northeastern province.

The woman claims that she was sexually attacked by a monk named Wichai, who is 59 years old, on Wednesday night when she was attending a retreat at his monastery. The woman makes these allegations.

After watching social media clips of individuals experiencing enlightenment at the monastery retreat, she notified the police of her decision to join.

Monk Expelled from Buddhist Clergy Amid Investigation

After contacting the monk, she was invited to visit the Saeng Tham Garden. She was informed that she could remain there at no cost until she triumphed over her sorrow.

Although A had initially intended to spend two months at the retreat with her husband, she came to Buri Ram on Monday without him. Her husband had decided to stay in Pattaya, so they did not accompany her.

After being contacted by Mr. Wichai on multiple occasions via telephone, A stated that the monk entered her sleeping chamber at the monastery on Wednesday night and began to sexually assault her. During the encounter, she did not put up any resistance since she was scared that he was carrying a weapon.

A approached a nun the following morning and informed her that Mr Wichai had extended an offer of 8,000 baht to her to persuade her to continue her stay at the monastery.

To provide evidence, she was able to record their conversation, which included the monk’s statements encouraging her to “stay because of love.”

After examining Mr Wichai’s Facebook profile, Ms Chalida noted that the investigation uncovered pictures of him alongside luxury cars as he encouraged others to participate in his retreats.

She raised concerns that he might be exploiting the monastery as a cover to deceive women out of their money or to entice them into harmful situations, sharing her apprehension about the matter.

After the proof was presented, Buri Ram’s Buddhist leaders decided that Mr. Wichai should be swiftly expelled from the monastic community.

Additionally, the police released an order to shut down the meditation centre, prohibiting any further dissemination of religious teachings or related fundraising efforts.

Following the case, authorities are still looking into additional charges that have emerged.