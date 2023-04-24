Tottenham’s Capitulation At Newcastle Embarrasses Hugo Lloris

(CTN News) – In the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris called the team’s collapse at Newcastle United “embarrassing” as their chances of reaching the top four were severely damaged.

It would have been possible for Spurs to move level on points with Newcastle with a victory, but instead they conceded five goals in the first 21 minutes of the match, ultimately losing 6-1.

Before halftime, a large number of Tottenham fans who had made the long journey to Tyneside were seen leaving the stadium.

I find it very embarrassing to be caught in such a situation. The fans should be apologized to as soon as possible. It was a poor performance, and we were not able to match the performance of the Newcastle players,” said Lloris, who was replaced at halftime after showing the fans a bad face.

There was a lot of lateness in all aspects of the game, and we totally missed the first part of the game. The second half is a different story, but it is nonetheless extremely painful.

It is not even a matter of tactics; purely, we were unable to Tottenham fight and we were late. It is difficult to assess the performances at this point, but there was a lack of pride on the part of our players.”

With teams below them having games in hand, such as Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion, the question for Spurs is no longer whether they will qualify for the Tottenham Champions League, but whether they will even hang on to the position.

It was apparent that Lloris was unable to react or bounce back after being punched once or twice. The fact that Newcastle started the game at a speed of 100 miles per hour deserves recognition. The players knew exactly how to play the game.”

Cristian Stellini, Tottenham’s interim manager, was equally harsh in his assessment of the team’s performance, saying, “I have never seen a performance like this. The first 25 minutes were the worst I have ever seen.”.

If it was a mistake to play with four at the back, it is my responsibility. I hope that the system we changed to would give us more energy, but it was the wrong decision. If it was a mistake to play with four at the back, then I am responsible.

It is true that this season is very challenging for everyone, but we must find the energy, with all the possibilities we have at our disposal. We are running out of time. We have to take a breath tonight, and tomorrow we will begin.

Following the loss, Stellini was asked if he was worried about his own position at Tottenham. He responded: “This is a question… I have no answer because it is not a question for me.”

