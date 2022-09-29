Philippines Names Destination of the Year at TTG Travel Awards 2022

Connect with us

Avatar of CTN News

22 September 2022 – The Philippines won the prestigious Destination of the Year Award during the 31st TTG Travel Awards 2022 Ceremony and Gala Dinner held at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ambassador Millicent Cruz Paredes received the award on behalf of the Philippines.

In her acceptance speech, Ambassador Paredes invited the audience to experience firsthand why the Philippines is the TTG Destination of the Year, and to see, touch and taste for themselves the offerings of over 7,600 islands of the Philippines, with its vibrant culture and the warm hospitality of the Filipino people.

Ambassador Paredes honored the hard work of all the stakeholders of the Philippine travel industry, with the award validating their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts to strengthen the Philippine tourism industry.

She also praised their resolve to soldier on toward a Philippine tourism industry that is stronger, better and more worthy of the recognition.

The Destination of the Year is awarded to the most outstanding destination for taking proactive steps and initiatives for the development and promotion of the travel industry.

This is the second time the Philippines has received the award, having previously won in 2014.

TTG Travel Awards, organized annually since 1989 by TTG Asia, aims to recognize the best in the travel industry across the Asia-Pacific region.

This year’s ceremony, held in person after a two-year hiatus, honored winners in three categories: Travel Supplier Award, Travel Agency Awards, and Outstanding Achievement Awards.

At the awards ceremony, Ambassador Paredes was joined by the Philippine tourism delegation composed of representatives from the Tourism Promotions Board and 16 MICE Exhibitors.

 
