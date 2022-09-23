PepsiCo Launches New S’mores Soda

CTN NEWS – As part of PepsiCo’s “S’mores Collection,” three distinct flavors are available in 7.5 oz mini cans and encourage mixing and matching to create your perfect combo in a cold glass.

“Toasty Marshmallow” features a marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor. Notes of honey and cinnamon come through in the “Graham Cracker” to offer a faithful flavor profile.

Finally, “Chocolate” is dominated by notes of cocoa with hints of vanilla for creamy sweetness that mimics a slightly melted chocolate flavor.

The Pepsi S’mores Collection is available now in uniquely designed 7.5 oz mini cans nationwide.

Hypefoods Instagram post: