Connect with us

Food

PepsiCo Launches New S'mores Soda
Advertisement

Food

Top Seven Healthy Food for Brunch

Food

Get Ready To Order Cake Online With These Themes

Food

What to Consider for Buying the Quality Caviar

Food

What Makes Texas BBQ So Unique?

Food

Freezing Eggs Can Save You Money

Food

Sustainable Food Systems: 6 Ways To Improve Them

Food

5 Top Reasons Why a Pizza Slice is the Best Happy Meal

Food

Gala becomes Eduscho, 12 Types Of Coffee And Variety Alive

Food

How to Find the Right Birthday Cake Delivery in Singapore?

Food

Organic Milk from Cows and Goats in High Demand in 2022

Food

Best Ideas to Consider While Designing Your Cafe in 2022

Food

Top Traditional UK Dishes All Thai Migrants Must Try

Food

Hot Dogs, The 13 Most Delicious In America

Food

What Foods Go Straight To Your Bum?

Food

Mozzarella Cheese And Its Benefits

Food Health

Multiple Studies Have Found That Red Meat Poses Serious Health Risks

Food

Thailand Introduces New "Odourless" Durian Fruit

Food

Food Guide: 8 Cooking Basics You Must Know by Now

Food

Coffee Gift Subscription - The Game-Changer In Modern Corporate Gifting

Food

PepsiCo Launches New S’mores Soda

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

8 seconds ago

on

PepsiCo Launches New S'mores Soda

CTN NEWS – As part of PepsiCo’s “S’mores Collection,” three distinct flavors are available in 7.5 oz mini cans and encourage mixing and matching to create your perfect combo in a cold glass.

“Toasty Marshmallow” features a marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor. Notes of honey and cinnamon come through in the “Graham Cracker” to offer a faithful flavor profile.

Finally, “Chocolate” is dominated by notes of cocoa with hints of vanilla for creamy sweetness that mimics a slightly melted chocolate flavor.

The Pepsi S’mores Collection is available now in uniquely designed 7.5 oz mini cans nationwide.

Hypefoods Instagram post:

Pepsi is now channeling nostalgia with its “S’mores Collection.” Come in 7.5 oz mini cans and encourage mixing and matching to create your perfect combo, served in a cold glass. The “Toasty Marshmallow,” “Graham Cracker,” and “Chocolate” flavor options are available now nationwide.

Photo: @pepsico

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading