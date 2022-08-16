Connect with us

Malaysia Considers Medical Cannabis Law Influenced by Thai Policy
News

Malaysia Considers Medical Cannabis Law Influenced by Thai Policy

Malaysia Considers Medical Cannabis Law Influenced by Thai Policy

(CTN News) – The decriminalization of cannabis in Thailand has been rocky and haphazard, but it has inspired Malaysia to follow suit.

Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand’s Minister of Public Health, and the Malaysian Minister of Public Health will meet to discuss how the kingdom legalised medical cannabis.

In Malaysia, cannabis is being considered for medical use similar to Thai laws.

Malaysia’s minister will visit Thailand during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and had previously stated he would like to check out the country’s cannabis policy.

Anutin met with Malaysia’s Thai ambassador to discuss his counterpart’s upcoming trip.

The Malaysian minister will be taken on a tour of medical marijuana use in the country, and educated on cannabis cola extraction.

It was Anutin’s party that had pushed for the legalization of cannabis, but then backpedaled, saying it was only intended for medical purposes.

Cannabis use is being restricted and regulated in public and in situations where it should not be consumed.

Parliament is expected to pass new regulations this week for royal approval.

A special house committee is currently debating and drafting the bill and its regulations.

The number of illnesses or hospitalisations caused by cannabis has been declining, according to Anutin.

As a result, the concept of cannabis being used in medicine will gain legitimacy and validity if Malaysia adopts a similar medicinal marijuana law.

