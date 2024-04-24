(CTN News) – United States President Joe Biden is traveling to Florida on Tuesday, hoping to gain traction in the conservative state with his call for abortion rights.

The southeastern state has been considered out of reach for Democrats for nearly a decade, thanks to Donald Trump’s victories in the 2016 and 2020 presidential Joe Biden elections.

Despite this, voters have rallied on the issue since the Supreme Court under Trump’s presidency stripped the right to abortion from the federal constitution. At the same time, Trump will be attending his hush money trial in New York on Tuesday, preventing him from leaving court to campaign for his November reelection.

It is a high stakes election for Florida voters. The state supreme court recently upheld a ban on abortion after six weeks, which takes effect on May 1. The ban could be overturned in November, when a state measure for Joe Biden to enshrine abortion rights will also be on the ballot.

As a result of the Supreme Court restoring abortion rights to each state, 21 states have outlawed or severely restricted abortions.

It has been the abortion rights campaigners who have won every time the issue has gone directly to the voters.

“Florida is not an easy state to win, but President Joe Biden can win,” said campaign spokesperson Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

The administration hopes that Americans will somehow forget that Trump is responsible for the horrors women face every single day in this country as a consequence of his actions.

81-year-old Joe Biden has long fought Trump on abortion, an issue on which he has been pitted against hardline Republicans and more moderate voters.

Despite Trump’s looser relationship with religion, he has often boasted about his role in the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

In that decision, conservative justices appointed by him helped strike down half a century of legal precedent that upheld the constitutional right to abortion.

Consequently, women in Republican-controlled states have had difficulty accessing reproductive health care, including treatment for non-viable pregnancies.

Even though the Supreme Court decision was a major victory for the religious right, the majority of Americans favor some protections for abortion. Since then, Trump has attempted to strike a more hands-off tone, initially suggesting he would sign a 15-week ban before declaring that state governments would make the final decision.

However, Democrats do not agree, with Chavez warning that Trump and his allies have no intention of stopping their assault on reproductive rights.

In contrast, Trump’s conservative vice president Mike Pence argued in the New York Times that his former boss had “betrayed the pro-life movement.” In conservative states, abortion rights votes have been successful, but it remains to be seen whether they will translate into votes for Vice President Joe Biden.

With the 2016 presidential election, a measure to raise the minimum wage, a long-standing Democratic priority, was on the ballot.

SEE ALSO:

UK to Send the First Migrant Flight to Rwanda in 10-12 Weeks