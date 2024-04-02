Connect with us

Middle East News

Israel Bombs Iranian Embassy in Syria Killing Top Commander
Advertisement

Middle East

United Nations Staff Implicated in Hamas' Terrorist Attack on October 7

News Middle East

Iran Launches Illegal Missile Strike into Pakistan Killing 3 Children

News Middle East World News

United States and Great Briton Strike Houthi Rebels in Yemen

News Middle East

Jihadist Group Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombings that Killed 84 in Iran

News Middle East

Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al Arouri Killed in Drone Strike

News Asia Middle East

US Navy Seahawk Helicopters Sink 3 Houthi Attack Boats in the Red Sea

News Middle East

Hamas and Islamic Jihad Prefer Death Than Cede Control of the Gaza

News Middle East

Israeli Air Strike Kills Senior Adviser to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

News Middle East

Norwegian Tanker Hit With Missile Launched By Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels

News Middle East

Hamas Terrorists Gun Down 3 Israeli Civilians in Cold Blood - [VIDEO]

News Middle East Regional News

Mother in Thailand Elated After Daughter Freed By Hamas

News Middle East

Palestinians Cheer Chanting "Allahu Akbar" as 2 Alleged Israeli Collaborators Killed

News Middle East World News

Hamas Releases Only 10 Kidnapped Thai Citizens, 20 Still Being Held Captive

News Middle East

Families in Thailand Pray as Hamas Set to Release 23 Thai Hostages

Middle East

Palestine Seeks ICC War Crimes Tribunal Against Israel as Deaths Climb to 11,000

Middle East

Hamas Kills 3 More Thais in Israel, Kidnaps Another

News Middle East

Hamas Uses Thai Hostages as Bargaining Chip to End Israeli Offensive

Middle East World News

Thailand's Foreign Ministry Confirms Hamas Abducted 3 More Thai Workers

Middle East News

Turkey's Erdogan Throws Coals on the Gaza Fire Labeling Israel War Criminals

Middle East

Israel Bombs Iranian Embassy in Syria Killing Top Commander

Avatar of CTN News

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Israel Drops a Bomb on Iran Embassy in Syria Killing Top General

On Monday, a suspected Israeli warplane dropped a bomb on Iran’s embassy in Syria, marking a significant escalation in Israel’s war with its regional foes. Tehran reported that the strike killed seven military advisers, including three senior commanders.

Reuters reporters on the scene in Damascus’ Mezzeh area observed rescue workers clambering atop the rubble of a wrecked building within the diplomatic grounds, next to the main embassy. Outside were emergency trucks parked. An Iranian flag hung from a post near the rubble.

The Syrian foreign and interior ministers were also seen at the scene. “We strongly condemn this atrocious terrorist attack that targeted the Iranian consulate building in Damascus and killed a number of innocents,” Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad stated.

Israel’s military has increased its bombings in Syria targeting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, both of which support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Israel launched its first attack on the massive embassy compound on Monday, Reuters reported.

Israel normally does not mention its soldiers’ attacks on Syria. When asked about the strike, an Israeli military official stated, “We do not comment on reports in the foreign media”.

Israel Drops a Bomb on Iran Embassy in Syria Killing Top General

Iran’s envoy to Syria, Hossein Akbari, who was unharmed, told Iranian state television that five to seven individuals, including diplomats, were killed and that Tehran’s response would be “harsh”.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that the strike killed seven military advisers, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in the IRGC’s Quds Force, an elite overseas espionage and paramilitary branch.

Iranian official television reported that Tehran suspected Zahedi was the intended target of the strike. His deputy and another senior commander were also slain, as did four others.

According to the New York Times, four unnamed Israeli officials acknowledged that Israel carried out the strike.

Iran’s Arabic language According to Al Alam Television, Zahedi was a Syrian military adviser who led the Quds Force in both Lebanon and Syria until 2016.

Israel Drops a Bomb on Iran Embassy in Syria Killing Top General

According to Syrian official media, Israel conducted an attack on the Iranian embassy from the occupied Golan Heights, and Syria responded with an air defense system that shot down some missiles.

The Iranian ambassador stated that the strike hit a consular building within the embassy compound, with his house on the top two levels.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At a regular news conference, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the US is still “concerned about anything that would be escalatory or cause an increase in conflict in the region.”

Miller said he did not anticipate it to affect talks to liberate Israeli prisoners held by Iran-backed Hamas.

Hamas and Houthi spokespeople, an Iran-backed Yemeni organization that has targeted vessels in the Gulf of Aden since mid-November, condemned the Damascus strike.

On Friday, Israel launched its bloodiest strikes in months on northern Syria’s Aleppo region, killing a senior Hezbollah fighter in Lebanon.

It has also repeatedly targeted airports in Aleppo and Damascus in an attempt to disrupt Iran’s weapons deliveries to its proxies.

The Israeli military stated on Monday that it has also stopped advanced weapons, such as shrapnel charges and anti-tank mines, from being transported into the West Bank from Iran. It said that the weapons were discovered during an operation against a Hezbollah and IRGC agent based in Lebanon.

Source: Reuters

Israeli Far Right Furious Over 68 Gaza Orphans Being Evacuated

Israeli Far Right Furious Over 68 Gaza Orphans Being Evacuated
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies