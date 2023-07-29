ComEd EV Rally Is An Annual Event Attended By Teens From Oswego

(CTN News) – ComEd’s second annual EV Rally is gearing up as 45 young women from Chicagoland get ready to put their pedals to the metal as they prepare to enter into the EV Rally.

In this program, young women are introduced to electric vehicles (EVs), science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) principles, and careers in clean energy while being mentored by female ComEd employees.

A rising senior at Oswego East High School named Katelin Hong is one of the participants among this year’s class.

A major goal of the ComEd EV Rally is to prepare the next generation of clean energy workers to meet the demands of the future while simultaneously helping to bridge the gender gap in STEM fields.

During four build days, a team of female ComEd mentors worked with the students to assemble high-tech, electric go-karts while learning about a variety of career opportunities in STEM fields.

In order to culminate the program, the girls will race their completed cars at noon on Saturday, July 29 at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

As ComEd’s senior vice president of technical services Michelle Blaise said in a press release, “This exciting program is a fun way for teens to get out of the classroom and experience STEM in a hands-on environment surrounded by like-minded peers,” announcing the program.

There is no doubt that the clean energy transition is just around the corner, and is working to ensure that we have the talent pool available to fill these new roles and to meet the ever-changing needs of our communities as they evolve.

An application process was conducted to select 45 students from the 13-18 age group who will receive a $2,000 scholarship once the program is completed.

The program was open to young women between the ages of 13 and 18.

What is the origin of ComEd?

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the nation’s leading competitive energy provider. ComEd began as the Western Edison Light Company in 1907, one of several companies owned by inventor and researcher Thomas Edison. As Chicago grew, so did ComEd.

