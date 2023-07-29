China-North Korea Ties Set To Reach New Heights Under Kim Jong Un

(CTN News) – North Korea’s state media reports that Kim Jong Un, the country’s leader, met with a Chinese delegation on Saturday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of the North Korea War.

As part of the meeting, Kim pledged that he would elevate the relationship between the two countries to unprecedented levels in the near future.

During a reception held for the Chinese officials, led by Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong, Kim Friday warmly welcomed them and extended a warm welcome to them.

The fact that a Chinese delegation visited the secluded state for the first time since COVID-19 broke out in the country almost a year ago makes this visit even more noteworthy.

KCNA reported that the parties and governments of the two countries reaffirmed their stand at the discussion that they will confront the complicated international situation on their own initiative and steadily develop their friendship and comradely cooperation to a new high level, as a result of the talks held.

A major meeting of North Korean officials took place after Chinese and Russian officials stood shoulder to shoulder with Kim on Thursday as they inspected the latest nuclear-capable missiles and attack drones that he had developed during a military parade in Pyongyang, the capital of the country.

As a result of North Korea’s pursuit of ballistic missiles over the past couple of years, Russia and China have opposed US-led efforts to impose more sanctions on the country, accusing the US of raising tensions through exercises in the region.

A joint anti-submarine exercise was held by the United States and South Korea’s navies off the southern island of Jeju on Saturday, the latest in a series of military drills conducted by the allies in response to what they see as North Korean provocations.

A US nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Annapolis, which had been deployed to South Korea in the course of the exercise, was involved in the operation.

This exercise is aimed at countering North Korea’s evolving missile threats, the South Korean navy said.

