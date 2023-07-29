Connect with us

News

China-North Korea Ties Set To Reach New Heights Under Kim Jong Un
Advertisement

News

Trump Appeals Judge's Decision to keep the Hush-Money Case in State Court

News

Singapore Executes First Woman Convict in 20 Years for Heroin Trafficking

News

Couple Sells 8-Month-Old Son to buy iPhone for Reels

News

New Dinosaur Species Discovered in Thailand's Phu Kradung Formation

News

July 2023 on Track to be Hottest Month on Record Amid Blistering Heatwaves

News

Trump Faces New Criminal Charges Amidst 2024 Presidential Campaign

News

Exxon Missed Earnings Estimates Despite Declining Profits By 56%

News

Hamilton And Russell Summoned Over Spa F1 Qualifying Incident

News

Chinese Woman Travels to Pakistan to Marry a Guy Whom She Met on Social Media

News

Thailand's Department of Highways Unveils 20-Year Interprovincial Motorway Network Plan

News

Rising Threat: Candida Auris Spreads In 2023 With Climate Change Suspected As Culprit

News

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Escapes Campaign Finance Charge Ahead of Criminal Trial

News

Indonesia Blocks Elon Musk's X.com Over Porn and Gambling Restrictions

News

Russian President Putin Ratifies Law Restricting Gender Identity Rights: Blow To The LGBTQUIA+ Community

News Southern Thailand

Wealthy Russians Buying Villa's in Phuket Jumps 82% in One Year

News News Asia

Singapore Readies to Execute First Woman in 20 Years

News Regional News

Soi Dog Foundation Joins With Princess Chulabhorn’s Rabies Project

Business News

Thailand Promotes Commercial Video Production to Spur Economy

News

Biden Takes Action to Protect Workers and Combat Extreme Heat Amid Record-Breaking Temperatures

News

China-North Korea Ties Set To Reach New Heights Under Kim Jong Un

Published

13 seconds ago

on

China-North Korea Ties Set To Reach New Heights Under Kim Jong Un

(CTN News) – North Korea’s state media reports that Kim Jong Un, the country’s leader, met with a Chinese delegation on Saturday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of the North Korea War.

As part of the meeting, Kim pledged that he would elevate the relationship between the two countries to unprecedented levels in the near future.

During a reception held for the Chinese officials, led by Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong, Kim Friday warmly welcomed them and extended a warm welcome to them.

The fact that a Chinese delegation visited the secluded state for the first time since COVID-19 broke out in the country almost a year ago makes this visit even more noteworthy.

KCNA reported that the parties and governments of the two countries reaffirmed their stand at the discussion that they will confront the complicated international situation on their own initiative and steadily develop their friendship and comradely cooperation to a new high level, as a result of the talks held.

A major meeting of North Korean officials took place after Chinese and Russian officials stood shoulder to shoulder with Kim on Thursday as they inspected the latest nuclear-capable missiles and attack drones that he had developed during a military parade in Pyongyang, the capital of the country.

As a result of North Korea’s pursuit of ballistic missiles over the past couple of years, Russia and China have opposed US-led efforts to impose more sanctions on the country, accusing the US of raising tensions through exercises in the region.

A joint anti-submarine exercise was held by the United States and South Korea’s navies off the southern island of Jeju on Saturday, the latest in a series of military drills conducted by the allies in response to what they see as North Korean provocations.

A US nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Annapolis, which had been deployed to South Korea in the course of the exercise, was involved in the operation.

This exercise is aimed at countering North Korea’s evolving missile threats, the South Korean navy said.

SEE ALSO:

Singapore Executes First Woman Convict in 20 Years for Heroin Trafficking

Trump Appeals Judge’s Decision to keep the Hush-Money Case in State Court

Trump Faces New Criminal Charges Amidst 2024 Presidential Campaign
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs